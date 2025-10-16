Exclusive "TRON: Ares" Q&A with Jeff Bridges & Nine Inch Nails After Select IMAX Showings This Weekend

Step into The Grid and enjoy an exclusive Q&A after the show when you watch TRON: Ares in IMAX this weekend.

What’s Happening:

IMAX and Disney Studios have revealed that fans heading to see TRON: Ares in IMAX this weekend are in for a special treat!

in IMAX this weekend are in for a special treat! After the film, audiences will be treated to an exclusive Q&A session featuring music legends Nine Inch Nails, who composed the film’s score, and actor Jeff Bridges, who reprises his iconic role in the TRON universe.

The conversation will dive into the creative process behind the film’s music, Bridges’ return to the Grid, and behind-the-scenes insights you won’t find anywhere else.

This post-screening event will be available only at select IMAX theaters, making it a must-see for TRON fans and cinephiles alike.

About TRON: Ares:

TRON: Ares is the highly anticipated third installment in Disney's TRON franchise, set to premiere in theaters on October 10, 2025.

Directed by Joachim Rønning, TRON: Ares follows Ares, a sophisticated AI program, who is sent from the digital realm into the real world on a perilous mission. This marks humanity's first encounter with AI beings. The film explores the clash between digital entities and the human world, continuing the saga of programs navigating the real world.

The film stars: Jared Leto as Ares Greta Lee Evan Peters Hasan Minhaj Jodie Turner-Smith Arturo Castro Cameron Monaghan Gillian Anderson Jeff Bridges, reprising his role as Kevin Flynn



