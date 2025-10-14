"TRON: Ares" Races Into Minecraft with New Add-On Pack

First we mine, then we race lightcycles.

Bring the action of The Grid to Minecraft with the freshly rezzed TRON Add-On experience.

What’s Happening:

TRON: Ares has arrived in the real world, inviting guests into an action packed adventure full of lightcycles, Red Guards, and more!

And for those looking to bring the digital world of TRON to their own digital world, Minecraft's new TRON Add-On is now available.

For 1,340 Minecoins (around $7.78 equivalent), you can grab your Identity Disc and face off against Red Guards as they invade your world.

Or, for those looking to dive even deeper into The Grid, players can complete Grid Runs to earn rewards and take on Recognizers.

Rewards will also allow players to unlock and upgrade gear, including Lightcycles, Jump Jets, and Light Skis.

The add-on is only available on the Bedrock Edition of the game.

You can check out a trailer of the new TRON Add-On below.

TRON: Ares Hits Fortnite:

Minecraft isn’t the only game out there celebrating Disney’s return to Space Paranoids!

In a continuation of Disney and Epic Games epic partnership, can now pick up cosmetics

The items are available now for a limited time in the in-game shop.

