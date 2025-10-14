"TRON: Ares" Races Into Minecraft with New Add-On Pack
First we mine, then we race lightcycles.
Bring the action of The Grid to Minecraft with the freshly rezzed TRON Add-On experience.
What’s Happening:
- TRON: Ares has arrived in the real world, inviting guests into an action packed adventure full of lightcycles, Red Guards, and more!
- And for those looking to bring the digital world of TRON to their own digital world, Minecraft’s new TRON Add-On is now available.
- For 1,340 Minecoins (around $7.78 equivalent), you can grab your Identity Disc and face off against Red Guards as they invade your world.
- Or, for those looking to dive even deeper into The Grid, players can complete Grid Runs to earn rewards and take on Recognizers.
- Rewards will also allow players to unlock and upgrade gear, including Lightcycles, Jump Jets, and Light Skis.
- The add-on is only available on the Bedrock Edition of the game.
- You can check out a trailer of the new TRON Add-On below.
TRON: Ares Hits Fortnite:
- Minecraft isn’t the only game out there celebrating Disney’s return to Space Paranoids!
- In a continuation of Disney and Epic Games epic partnership, can now pick up cosmetics and a Fortnite Festival “As Alive As You Need Me to Be" Nine Inch Nails Jam Track.
- The items are available now for a limited time in the in-game shop.
