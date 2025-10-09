Video: Enter The Grid with El Capitan's "TRON: Ares" Laser-Filled Pre-Show
Where was THIS on the Peoplemover?!
A special pre-show gets fans ready to enter the Game Grid of TRON just ahead of screenings of the new TRON: Ares at the historic El Capitan Theatre.
What’s Happening:
- Theaters across the country held a special marathon of the TRON films to usher in (and including!) the latest entry in the franchise, TRON: Ares, just ahead of its debut this weekend on October 10th.
- As part of the fun, just ahead of the screening of TRON: Ares at the historic El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, a laser show took place featuring music and iconography from each of the films.
- On stage, a full lightcycle was revealed among the flashing lights and lasers to an enthusiastic crowd ready for the new film.
- Didn’t make it for the marathon? Don’t worry - this special preshow will be performed ahead of screenings of TRON: Ares at the theater during the run of the film, currently slated to screen through October 22nd. For more information and to get tickets, head to the official website.
- TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings. The feature film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges. Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.
- You can find out what we thought of the new movie in our TRON: Ares review, before it debuts in theaters everywhere on October 10th.
