Video: Enter The Grid with El Capitan's "TRON: Ares" Laser-Filled Pre-Show

Where was THIS on the Peoplemover?!
by , (Photography) |
Tags: , , , ,

A special pre-show gets fans ready to enter the Game Grid of TRON just ahead of screenings of the new TRON: Ares at the historic El Capitan Theatre.

What’s Happening:

  • Theaters across the country held a special marathon of the TRON films to usher in (and including!) the latest entry in the franchise, TRON: Ares, just ahead of its debut this weekend on October 10th.
  • As part of the fun, just ahead of the screening of TRON: Ares at the historic El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, a laser show took place featuring music and iconography from each of the films.
  • On stage, a full lightcycle was revealed among the flashing lights and lasers to an enthusiastic crowd ready for the new film.
  • Didn’t make it for the marathon? Don’t worry - this special preshow will be performed ahead of screenings of TRON: Ares at the theater during the run of the film, currently slated to screen through October 22nd. For more information and to get tickets, head to the official website.

  • TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings. The feature film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges. Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.
  • You can find out what we thought of the new movie in our TRON: Ares review, before it debuts in theaters everywhere on October 10th.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com

 

Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti
Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino