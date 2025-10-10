Photos / Video: El Capitan Theatre's "TRON" Trilogy Marathon Celebrates Release of "TRON: Ares" In Hollywood

From 2:30 PM Wednesday afternoon through 9:30 PM that night, I was at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood for a marathon of all three TRON movies, in celebration of the release of Disney’s latest sci-fi sequel, TRON: Ares. Below are my photos from the experience.

Arriving at the famous El Capitan Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, I found the legendary movie house’s marquee lit up with the TRON: Ares key art.

Inside the theater’s lobby, my first stop was at the concession stand, where attendees could pick up some very cool TRON: Ares specialty items like sippers and popcorn vessels.

A TRON: Ares Lightcycle was set up in the lobby as a guest photo op.

Props from TRON: Ares were also on display in an El Capitan Theatre lobby display.

The lobby itself was decked out for TRON: Ares.

And inside the auditorium, between the second and third movie the TRON: Ares logo was projected on the theater’s curtain.

One of the coolest things about seeing TRON: Ares at El Capitan Theatre is that the movie is preceded by an impressive laser show celebrating the TRON franchise as a whole.

Watch "TRON: Ares" laser show at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood:

Of course I had to stop by the adjacent Disney Studio Store (located inside the Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop) to check out the TRON: Ares merchandise that was available for purchase. The store also has a neat TRON: Ares window display.

Included with my ticket (which was purchased through D23: The Official Disney Fan Club) I received a nice credential and some swag like a TRON: Ares baseball cap, a set of three TRON Lightcycle pins, and a TRON: Ares popcorn tin.

While I don’t consider myself the biggest TRON fan in the world, it was a real treat to be able to see all three of these films back-to-back on the big screen at El Capitan Theatre, with the original 1982 TRON movie probably looking better than it ever has before in its new 4K remaster.

TRON: Ares is playing from now through Wednesday, October 22nd at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. For additional information and to purchase advance tickets, be sure to visit El Capitan’s official website.