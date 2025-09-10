D23 Brings a TRON Triple Feature to Disney Springs and The El Capitan Theatre
Be among the first to see the new “TRON: Ares,” two days before its official release.
Get ready for a triple feature of digital proportions, as D23 Members on both coasts can enjoy a screening of all three TRON films, two days before TRON: Ares is officially released!
What’s Happening:
- D23 is hosting a TRON triple feature at both the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood and the AMC Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.
- Before getting an exclusive early screening of the newest chapter in the series, TRON: Ares, fans can enjoy the two films that started it all, TRON and TRON: Legacy.
- Attendees will also receive complimentary popcorn and fountain drinks, collectibles, and more.
- Kicking off at 3:00 p.m. on both coasts, the total runtime of this experience is approximately 6 hours and 45 minutes with a 5 minute intermission between screenings.
- D23 Gold & General Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to 3 guests for this event.
- Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. PT on Wednesday, September 10th at the price of $100 (+$3 Processing Fee), whether you are a Gold or General Member. Follow the links below to be taken to the ticket purchasing page for each coast:
- At The El Capitan, the event is also open to the general public, with D23 Members getting exclusive seating areas, as showcased in the diagram below.
- Similar triple feature events are also taking place at select movie theaters across the country.
This event includes:
- Exclusive screenings of:
- TRON (PG)
- TRON: Legacy (PG-13)
- An early screening of TRON: Ares (PG-13)
- TRON: Ares themed light up wristband
- TRON: Ares Popcorn Bucket
- Vouchers for complimentary popcorn and fountain drinks
- Event credential
About TRON: Ares
- TRON: Ares is the highly anticipated third installment in Disney's TRON franchise, set to premiere in theaters on October 10th, 2025.
- Directed by Joachim Rønning, TRON: Ares follows Ares, a sophisticated AI program, who is sent from the digital realm into the real world on a perilous mission. This marks humanity's first encounter with AI beings. The film explores the clash between digital entities and the human world, continuing the saga of programs navigating the real world.
- The film stars:
- Jared Leto as Ares
- Greta Lee
- Evan Peters
- Hasan Minhaj
- Jodie Turner-Smith
- Arturo Castro
- Cameron Monaghan
- Gillian Anderson
- Jeff Bridges, reprising his role as Kevin Flynn
