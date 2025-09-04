Re-Enter The Grid with Tickets to "TRON: Ares" or a Triple Feature Event Screening of All the "TRON" Films

Sign us up for all three!

Fans can now get their tickets for the new TRON: Ares before it arrives in theaters next month, as well as tickets to a marathon viewing of all three TRON films.

What’s Happening:

Tickets are now on sale for the highly anticipated next installment in the TRON franchise, TRON: Ares , which is due out in theaters next month.

franchise, , which is due out in theaters next month. The new movie follows Ares, a sophisticated AI program, who is sent from the digital realm into the real world on a perilous mission. This marks humanity's first encounter with AI beings. The film explores the clash between digital entities and the human world, continuing the saga of programs navigating the real world and stars Jared Leto as Ares, alongside Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges, reprising his role as Kevin Flynn.

The film is due out on October 10th, and tickets can be purchased over at Fandango.

Along with the new film, fans of the franchise can also partake in the TRON Triple Feature on Wednesday, October 8th. This event screening includes all three films, starting with the original TRON (1982) and its sequel, TRON: Legacy (2010) before seeing the new TRON: Ares .

Triple Feature on Wednesday, October 8th. This event screening includes all three films, starting with the original (1982) and its sequel, (2010) before seeing the new . The full screening of the three films will clock in at 5 hours and 44 minutes of TRON on the big screen. Tickets to this special event can also be picked up over at Fandango

on the big screen. Tickets to this special event can also be picked up over at This also allows for an early screening of TRON: Ares, which is set to debut on October 10th, 2025.

Franchise Fun:

TRON, originally released in 1982, was a groundbreaking film, famous for being one of the first films to incorporate large amounts of CGI. Directed by Steven Lisberger, TRON helped lay the foundation for the digital effects revolution in filmmaking.

originally released in 1982, was a groundbreaking film, famous for being one of the first films to incorporate large amounts of CGI. Directed by Steven Lisberger, helped lay the foundation for the digital effects revolution in filmmaking. Outside of tech, the story itself follows Kevin Flynn (played by Jeff Bridges), a gifted computer programmer and former employee of the company ENCOM. Flynn has had his video game designs stolen and is trying to hack into ENCOM’s system after leaving the company to find evidence that a fellow executive stole them. During his hacking attempt, Flynn is digitized by a laser and transported into the digital world, called The Grid - a virtual realm inside the computer. There, programs are personified as human-esque avatars and serve the Master Control Program (MCP) in gladiator-esque games.

Almost three decades later, fans got a sequel to the film (set in the same amount of time between them) when TRON: Legacy came out back in 2010.

came out back in 2010. In it we follow the rebellious son of Kevin Flynn, Sam Flynn (Garrett Hedlund), as he ventures back to his father’s old arcade/office after getting a strange message and gets beamed into the digital world himself while on a quest to find his missing father.

There, he discovers that his father has been trapped inside for decades, where a program in the likeness of his father, CLU, has taken control of The Grid, and is making an attempt to get out into the real world while the portal is open.

Now, Sam must team up with an ISO named Quorra (Olivia Wilde), who has a mysterious origin herself and might just be the last of her kind, to stop CLU and get themselves back into the real world while keeping CLU out of it.