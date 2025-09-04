"TRON" Triple Feature: Experience "TRON: Ares" Early at the El Capitan Theatre
Head back to The Grid and check out TRON: Ares two days early at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre with a special triple feature presentation of the sci-fi series.
What’s Happening:
- It’s almost time to take the Solar Sailer back to movie theaters, as TRON: Ares prepares to make its big screen debut.
- The sequel film is set to arrive on October 10th, 2025, following 2010’s TRON: Legacy and 1982’s TRON.
- For those wanting to fully immerse themselves into the Game Grid, the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood is offering fans a special TRON: Ares Triple Feature two days ahead of the film’s official release.
- Taking place on Wednesday, October 8th, TRON fans can embark on a nearly 6 hour journey into the Disney sci-fi world, experiencing all three films.
- In addition to the screenings, attendees can enjoy all-you-can-eat popcorn, unlimited fountain drinks, a limited edition 3 pin set, a TRON: Ares hat, a collectible tin, and an exclusive event credential.
- Tickets run for $103 per person and include all fees.
- For ticket availability, head to the official El Capitan website here to purchase your reserved ticket.
TRON: Ares Takeover:
- TRON: Legacy’s gorgeous visuals and thrilling Daft Punk score became inspiration for one of the Disney Parks most thrilling attractions with TRON Lightcycle / Run (also known as TRON Lightcycle Power / Run at Shanghai Disneyland).
- As TRON: Ares heads to theaters, Disney announced during the recent Destination D23 event that the menacing red hues and the film’s Nine Inch Nails soundtrack will take over the attraction for a limited time overlay.
- Set to debut at Magic Kingdom on September 15th and Shanghai Disneyland on September 16th, you won’t wanna miss this limited time experience.
- You can read more here.
