"TRON" Triple Feature: Experience "TRON: Ares" Early at the El Capitan Theatre

Head back to The Grid and check out TRON: Ares two days early at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre with a special triple feature presentation of the sci-fi series.

It’s almost time to take the Solar Sailer back to movie theaters, as TRON: Ares prepares to make its big screen debut.

The sequel film is set to arrive on October 10th, 2025, following 2010's TRON: Legacy and 1982's TRON.

For those wanting to fully immerse themselves into the Game Grid, the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood is offering fans a special TRON: Ares Triple Feature two days ahead of the film's official release.

Taking place on Wednesday, October 8th, TRON fans can embark on a nearly 6 hour journey into the Disney sci-fi world, experiencing all three films.

In addition to the screenings, attendees can enjoy all-you-can-eat popcorn, unlimited fountain drinks, a limited edition 3 pin set, a TRON: Ares hat, a collectible tin, and an exclusive event credential.

hat, a collectible tin, and an exclusive event credential. Tickets run for $103 per person and include all fees.

TRON: Ares Takeover:

TRON: Legacy ’s gorgeous visuals and thrilling Daft Punk score became inspiration for one of the Disney Parks most thrilling attractions with TRON Lightcycle / Run (also known as TRON Lightcycle Power / Run at Shanghai Disneyland).

As TRON: Ares heads to theaters, Disney announced during the recent Destination D23 event that the menacing red hues and the film's Nine Inch Nails soundtrack will take over the attraction for a limited time overlay.

Set to debut at Magic Kingdom

