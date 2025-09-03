Nine Inch Nails Gets Glitchy with a Music Video from the Tron: Ares Soundtrack

New video for the song "As Alive as You Need Me to Be" emphasizes the unsettling visuals of a pixelated world.

Nine Inch Nails have premiered the official music video for "As Alive as You Need Me to Be," the first single off their upcoming soundtrack to the movie Tron: Ares.

What's Happening:

The official music video for "As Alive as You Need Me to Be" has been released.

The single was originally released back in July, with the soundtrack set to arrive on September 19th.

Directed by Maxime Quoilin, the black-and-white clip features close-ups of frontman Trent Reznor’s face being covered in disembodied hands, a visceral representation of the lyric, "All these hands have got a hold of me."

The video is not directly tied to Tron: Ares but does feature glitchy digital effects and a high contrast red and black color palette similar to art released from the film.

The video was teased on screens at Barclays Center in Brooklyn and nearby subway stations as attendees left the band's show last night.

The Tron: Ares soundtrack, which features all original music by Nine Inch Nails, will be released on September 19th via Interscope Records.

The film Tron: Ares is set to hit theaters on October 10th.

While Trent Reznor and his bandmate Atticus Ross have composed numerous film scores together, this is the first soundtrack to be specifically billed as a Nine Inch Nails project.

The track and video showcase the signature sound of Nine Inch Nails, full of pulsating synths, distorted textures, and haunting melodies, rather than the more orchestral sound often used in film scores.

Nine Inch Nails are currently on the U.S. leg of their Peel It Back world tour, which began in August and is set to wrap on September 18th in Los Angeles.

We previously discussed the involvement of Nine Inch Nails on the soundtrack

The Sound of the Grid, Reimagined

The decision to have Nine Inch Nails score the new Tron film brings the franchise back to its roots while embracing a new sonic direction.

The original 1982 film was famously scored by Wendy Carlos, a pioneer of electronic music who used a mix of analog synthesizers and a full orchestra to create a soundscape that felt both futuristic and grand.

The 2010 sequel, Tron: Legacy, featured a critically acclaimed score by the electronic duo Daft Punk, which further cemented the use of electronic music as the franchise's musical signature.

Now, with Tron: Ares, Nine Inch Nails brings their own brand of industrial rock to the Grid.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have a long and storied history of creating immersive and impactful scores for film and television, with their work on films like The Social Network and The Killer earning them numerous accolades, including multiple Oscars, Golden Globes, and a Grammy.

While their past work has often incorporated orchestral elements, the Tron: Ares soundtrack is a bracing return to the full-force, boundary-breaking sound of Nine Inch Nails.

