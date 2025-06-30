Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Tease "TRON: Ares" Score

Disney is gearing up to bring moviegoers back to The Grid this fall in TRON: Ares. The third adventure in the series is scored by rock-duo Nine Inch Nails, and we now have more information on what we can expect from the film’s soundtrack.

. The rock band, known for hits “Closer," “Hurt," and “Head Like a Hole," are crafting the musical soundscape of the upcoming sci-fi film, and, admittedly, they have big shoes to fill.

TRON: Ares predecessor TRON: Legacy was met with less than spectacular reception, receiving just a 51% on Rotten Tomatoes.

predecessor was met with less than spectacular reception, receiving just a 51% on However, the film’s score, crafted by electronic duo Daft Punk, was praised across the board, with breakout song “Derezzed" being certified Gold in the United States.

Reznor and Ross, while working on the score of Pixar's Soul, were approached by President of Walt Disney Music Tom MacDougall asking the pair to score a new TRON entry.

, were approached by President of Walt Disney Music Tom MacDougall asking the pair to score a new entry. Both of them were quick to jump on the project, especially with MacDougall’s follow up about them being credited as Nine Inch Nails.

And, according to the pair, this inspired them to really channel the grittier nature of their music.

Approaching the film from the idea of artificial life combined with feelings and emotions, the pair opted out of using any orchestration throughout the film.

Nine Inch Nails created a score that reflects the complicated nature of technology’s ever encroaching reach into our lives, Reznor describes it as “precise and unpleasant at times," but “not an atonal, punishing score."

While Daft Punk's TRON: Legacy score, in many ways, redefined what a movie score could be, Nine Inch Nails is ready to take it even farther.

score, in many ways, redefined what a movie score could be, Nine Inch Nails is ready to take it even farther. Ross, while clarifying he wishes not to sound “pompous," shared “It’s different, and in places, perhaps takes a bigger swing for what music can do in cinema… if you’re going to do it, then you may as well take a big swing."

TRON: Ares hits theaters on October 10th, 2025.

Tron: Catalyst:

While TRON fans will have to wait a few more months before they can head back to The Grid, a new video game adventure just launched on major gaming consoles and PC.

fans will have to wait a few more months before they can head back to The Grid, a new video game adventure just launched on major gaming consoles and PC. From Big Fan Games, Bithell Games, and Disney Games, TRON: Catalyst introduces players to Exo, a program with the ability to create time loops. Exo will take on the leaders of The Grid all while evading Conn, an agent of CORE. Throughout the game, Exo will learn about her mysterious powers and investigate a “glitch" that threatens the Grid.

In the isometric game, players will engage in on-foot and Light Cycle combat, players will need to complete missions to uncover the truth of the Arq Grid.

You can learn more about the game here.

