Head Back to the Grid with New Trailer and Demo for "TRON: Catalyst" Video Game

Isometirc....ISO....I get it now!

Guests can get an idea of the gameplay and characters featured in the new TRON: Catalyst, set to arrive in just a few days, with a demo now available as well.

What’s Happening:

With only a few days ahead of its release, fans can wishlist the new game, TRON: Catalyst now ahead of its release on June 17th.

Fans can also see actual gameplay and some of the characters they'll encounter in the new game in a new trailer that was released, which you can see below.

TRON fans and players can also enjoy the demo of the game, available now on Steam, ahead of the game’s full release in the coming days. The demo can be accessed via this official link.

ACCESS ARCHIVE: INTERVENTION

Disney’s TRON: Catalyst launches June 17, 2025 pic.twitter.com/qJOROnbcHu — TRON: Catalyst (@troncatalyst) June 9, 2025

TRON: Catalyst pulls you back into the world of Disney’s TRON to battle multiple opposing factions in the latest imaginative story from Bithell Games, who previously created TRON: Identity . TRON: Catalyst is an all-new story-driven, isometric action adventure game, set in the immersive and diverse locations of the Arq Grid introduced in TRON: Identity.

The Game Grid:

Anything TRON as a video game is always welcome, considering that was a key part of the plot of the original film. In it, we meet Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges), who is a former software engineer at ENCOM who created several hit video games (like Space Paranoids, Light Cycles, and Matrix Blaster), whose work was stolen by fellow ENCOM employee Ed Dillinger, who used Flynn’s games to rise to power. Now, Flynn runs an arcade and tries to hack into ENCOM's mainframe to prove the games were his creation and with the help of some friends on the inside, is able to do so but gets inadvertently beamed into the computer itself, launching the story further into the virtual world, AKA The Grid.

Granted, Video games serve as a basis, but the world of TRON is rich in detail and lore. So much so that the video games have become real, starting with the first TRON arcade game, released back in 1982. This game was composed of four different mini-games, and became a huge hit unto itself, spawning numerous TRON gaming titles that build up to TRON: Catalyst and its predecessor, TRON: Identity.