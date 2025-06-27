Two New "TRON: Ares" Images Released by Empire Magazine In Its Cover Story on Disney's New Sci-Fi Sequel

Yesterday here at Laughing Place, we reported that Empire magazine will be featuring Disney’s upcoming sequel TRON: Ares on its cover for the issue due out on July 3rd, and today the publication released two additional images from the film that will be included in its story.

What’s happening:

movie was released in 1982 and starred Jeff Bridges and Bruce Boxleitner. Its first sequel came out in 2010 and brought Bridges back to The Grid alongside Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde. The innovative visual effects for TRON: Ares (starring Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Gillian Anderson, and yes, Jeff Bridges) are being created by Industrial Light & Magic. The new film will be released on Friday, October 10th of this year.

What they’re saying:

“Something comes out, and it’s too avant-garde at the time. And then the real world catches up with it. [Light Cycles have] become a symbol of our riding this technology that is going faster than we ever imagined. We’ve integrated into it, and the speed of it is mind-boggling. And in , it’s a metaphor for the fact that this technology is moving through every part of our reality." Star Greta Lee: “The movie touches all of these things [involving artificial intelligence]. So many days on set, we would get the chills, because the ideas that [Lisberger] put in place years ago are not just still relevant, but in our faces. Inescapable."

