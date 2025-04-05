Re-Enter The Grid in New Trailer for "Tron: Ares"
Fans have been waiting nearly 15 years for this.
Fans can re-enter The Grid once again thanks to the first trailer for the upcoming third installment of the cult classic Tron franchise, Tron: Ares.
What’s Happening:
- As promised, today we got a full trailer for the upcoming third entry in the franchise, Tron: Ares, showing off some great visuals and great sounds while hinting at the story to come in the new film.
- In the trailer, we are witnessing what appears to be the invasion of the virtual world of The Grid into the real world, as familiar icons from the first two Tron films make an appearance.
- In one shot, we see the iconic Lightcycles evading police, while deploying the familiar light trail, splitting the chasing authority’s vehicle right down the middle.
- We also see a Recognizer, also seen in previous films, approaching the city, stopping the population dead in their tracks, including an awestruck Eve Kim (Greta Lee) as aircraft from both The Grid and the real world circle overhead.
- Towards the latter half of the trailer, a narration from Kevin Flynn himself (Jeff Bridges) speaking to what’s going on before we see Jared Leto’s Ares come to life, closing out the trailer.
- A new poster for TRON: Ares was also shared today.
- Last year, he film was prominently featured at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan event, where it was also revealed that Nine Inch Nails will be doing the soundtrack for the new film.
- TRON: Ares stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Jeff Bridges, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, and Gillian Anderson.
- TRON: Ares will be released on October 10th, 2025.
