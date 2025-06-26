"TRON: Ares" To Take Over Covers of EMPIRE Magazine in Next Issue
The light-up cover has our attention.
The upcoming issue of EMPIRE will feature articles and interviews as well as stunning cover art from the world of TRON: Ares.
What’s Happening:
- Though the movie comes out later this year, EMPIRE magazine has shared the covers for the upcoming issue due out on July 3rd and they feature imagery from the upcoming TRON: Ares.
- There are a few different covers, each featuring the iconic Light Cycles commonly associated with the franchise that launched back in 1982 with the original TRON.
- The third feature-film entry into the TRON universe, TRON: Ares was prominently featured at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan event, where it was also revealed that Nine Inch Nails will be doing the soundtrack for the new film.
- TRON: Ares stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Jeff Bridges, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, and Gillian Anderson.
- The new issue of EMPIRE is promising readers an exclusive dive into the new film, going on set of TRON: Ares to get up to speed on those aforementioned Light Cycles, identity discs, and rogue AIs. A major interview with Nine Inch Nails (aka Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross) is also promised to be contained within the pages of the issue.
- Collectors take note, this issue will also come in a special limited-edition light-up cover version, coursing with the power of the Grid, and illuminating the Light Cycle on the cover with a red neon glow.
- Fans and collectors will be able to find it on newsstands starting on July 3rd. Online orders for the light-up cover will begin that same day.
Back to the Grid:
- Back in 1982, we met Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges), who is a former software engineer at ENCOM who created several hit video games (like Space Paranoids, Light Cycles, and Matrix Blaster), whose work was stolen by fellow ENCOM employee Ed Dillinger, who used Flynn’s games to rise to power. Now, Flynn runs an arcade and tries to hack into ENCOM's mainframe to prove the games were his creation and with the help of some friends on the inside, is able to do so but gets inadvertently beamed into the computer itself, launching the story further into the virtual world, AKA The Grid.
- In TRON: Legacy, the long-awaited sequel to the original, released in 2010, we meet the son of Kevin, Sam Flynn, who is looking for his missing father, and he himself gets beamed into The Grid, where he has to compete in the virtual yet very real video games, like Light Cycles and Disc Wars, on his quest to find his father.
- The universe that the original film started has grown to include video games, animated series, and now this highly-anticipated third film releasing 15 years after the first sequel back in 2010. The universe continues to grow with each film, series, or game all tying back to the 1982 original.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com