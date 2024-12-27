Check Out the Current TRON Merch Offerings at Magic Kingdom

There’s been a lot of fun TRON merch offered at Tomorrowland Launch Depot, the store adjacent to TRON Lightcycle Run at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, and we’ve got a look at what’s currently available.

A hoodie, windbreaker, baseball cap and t-shirt all stand out with their bright blue, very 80s-inspired coloring. The hoodie also has a nice touch with the words “End of Line” on the back, a phrase familiar to any TRON fan.

The classic lightcycles on the t-shirt above, evoking how they were depicted in 1982’s original TRON, can also be seen on these mugs.

While the later TRON: Legacy-type lightcycles, which are the ones that influence the ride itself, can be seen on this tank top.

Flynn’s Arcade – and joining the coveted Flynn’s Top Score Club – continues to be a big source of merch, as seen on these shirts and hats.

Less specific TRON merch includes a logo hoodie, another baseball cap and a magnet set – though the latter definitely pulls heavily from the 1982 film for inspiration.

And lastly you have the current gear that is focused on the actual TRON Lightcycle Run attraction, available for both adults and children.

2025 will no doubt see plenty of new TRON merchandise arriving, as we near the opening of the next film in the series, TRON: Ares, on October 10, 2025.