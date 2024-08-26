Jared Leto Enters The Grid At Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

Jared Leto, star of the upcoming TRON: Ares, made a visit to The Grid at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, documenting his first experience aboard TRON Lightcycle / Run at the park.

Jared Leto, star of the upcoming film TRON: Ares recently visited Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, home of the popular attraction, TRON Lightcycle / Run.

The high-speed roller coaster-type attraction throws guests into the world of TRON and TRON: Legacy, but with Leto as the star of the upcoming new film, he approaches the attraction and says that he "feels right at home."

As such, he documented his first experience riding the attraction, one of the newest at Magic Kingdom.

The footage of him approaching the monstrous glowing canopy of the attraction and enjoying the experience was originally featured on his Instagram, before later showing up on ABC Good Morning America.

This is only the latest that we’ve seen from Leto, as the hype machine starts growing for the new film, due out next year. Earlier this month, the film was prominently featured at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan event, where it was also revealed that Nine Inch Nails will be doing the soundtrack

The film itself follows “a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.”

TRON: Ares stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, and Gillian Anderson.

TRON: Ares will be released in 2025.