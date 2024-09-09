Photos: Standby Queue Now Activated at TRON Lightcycle / Run

Disney fans showed up by the thousands at the Magic Kingdom today as TRON Lightcycle / Run officially made the switch from a virtual queue to a standby queue.
What’s Happening:
- As of today, Monday, September 9th, visitors to the Magic Kingdom can now experience TRON Lightcycle / Run through a standby queue, instead of the virtual queue that the attraction has used since it first opened.
- Wait times have fluctuated throughout the day, getting as low as 30 minutes and as high as 105 minutes. When we visited, we saw it posted between 65-70 minutes.
- Signage around the attraction has been updated to reflect the new standby queue entrance.
- Of course, guests will also still be able to purchase a Lightning Lane Single Pass to experience the attraction.
- Disney notes that virtual queues will still be utilized for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at this time.
- Disney has utilized a standby queue in the past for TRON, but only during after-hours events such as Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.
