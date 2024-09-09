Photos: Standby Queue Now Activated at TRON Lightcycle / Run

Disney fans showed up by the thousands at the Magic Kingdom today as TRON Lightcycle / Run officially made the switch from a virtual queue to a standby queue.

What’s Happening:

As of today, Monday, September 9th, visitors to the Magic Kingdom can now experience TRON Lightcycle / Run through a standby queue, instead of the virtual queue that the attraction has used since it first opened.

Wait times have fluctuated throughout the day, getting as low as 30 minutes and as high as 105 minutes. When we visited, we saw it posted between 65-70 minutes.

Signage around the attraction has been updated to reflect the new standby queue entrance.

