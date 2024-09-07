Photos: Construction Moves Woody’s Lunch Box Seating Area Far, Far Away from the Restaurant

Construction is taking place in front of Woody’s Lunch Box at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, leading to seating for the restaurant being relocated far, far away.

What’s Happening:

Ever since Woody’s Lunch Box opened with Toy Story Land in 2018, the capacity for the restaurant’s seating area has never quite met its demand.

With only two ordering points and a small seating area, this popular restaurant always seems to be busier than it can handle.

Disney may be taking steps to remedy that issue, as the seating area in front of the restaurant is currently walled off, hopefully to expand the capacity of the area.

In the meantime, the restaurant remains open, with a large section of uncovered seating being added to the walkway between Toy Story Land and Star Wars

There’s currently no timeframe on when this project will be complete.

