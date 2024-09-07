Photos: Construction Moves Woody’s Lunch Box Seating Area Far, Far Away from the Restaurant

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Construction is taking place in front of Woody’s Lunch Box at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, leading to seating for the restaurant being relocated far, far away.

What’s Happening:

  • Ever since Woody’s Lunch Box opened with Toy Story Land in 2018, the capacity for the restaurant’s seating area has never quite met its demand.
  • With only two ordering points and a small seating area, this popular restaurant always seems to be busier than it can handle.
  • Disney may be taking steps to remedy that issue, as the seating area in front of the restaurant is currently walled off, hopefully to expand the capacity of the area.
  • In the meantime, the restaurant remains open, with a large section of uncovered seating being added to the walkway between Toy Story Land and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

  • There’s currently no timeframe on when this project will be complete.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning