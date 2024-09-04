Reopening Date Revealed for Blizzard Beach as Walt Disney World Reintroduces the Disney Water Parks Seasonal Pass

Walt Disney World has announced the reopening date for Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, along with the reintroduction of the Disney Water Parks Seasonal Pass.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park is set to return just in time for the holiday season on November 4th, offering fun in the sun with a wintery twist.

Guests will be able to ride all their favorite wintery slides, from the thrills of Toboggan Racers and Teamboat Springs, to the relaxation of Cross Country Creek and the childlike fun of Tike’s Peak.

As has become the norm in recent years, with the reopening of Blizzard Beach, Typhoon Lagoon

For those who want a lot of water parks in their life, Disney has reintroduced the Disney Water Parks Seasonal Pass

This returning, limited-time offer provides admission through May 23rd, 2025, giving guests the flexibility to enjoy Typhoon Lagoon through November 3rd and then Blizzard Beach starting this fall.

Both Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach offer free parking throughout the year, making it easier than ever for repeat visits.

