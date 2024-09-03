New Villains Show Coming To Disney’s Hollywood Studios

One thing that wasn't announced recently as part of the Disney Parks presentation at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan event has been announced today – and it’s more Disney Villains!

What’s Happening:

A new show themed to the greatest villains in the Disney pantheon is set to arrive in the summer of 2025 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The new show, designed by Disney Live Entertainment, will take over the Sunset Showcase at the park, located near Rock & Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith and currently home to Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy

The new show will effectively “transform Sunset Showcase into the mysterious, reflective realm of the Magic Mirror” and will feature appearances by dozens of the most infamous Disney Villains, with “fiendish foes Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook and Maleficent each breaking through the glass to take the stage in live production numbers.”

This new show is also a fun little tease for Disney Parks fans, representing the favorite evil characters at Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom here. Cars- themed area that is set to take over the area of the park currently occupied by Tom Sawyer Island here

themed area that is set to take over the area of the park currently occupied by In a full circle moment, the Cars- themed production, Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy is being removed for this new Villains show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. That offering is slated to close their doors on October 7th to make way for the new Villains show.

themed production, Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy is being removed for this new Villains show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. That offering is slated to close their doors on October 7th to make way for the new Villains show. You can check out our video of Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy below, just in case you aren’t able to make it to the park in time.

If you’d like to plan a visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and all of Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel