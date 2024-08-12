New “Cars” Attractions Set To Replace Rivers of America At Magic Kingdom

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

New details have been revealed for the new Cars attractions coming to the Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

  • This morning, the Disney Parks Blog shared more details about the Cars attractions coming to the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World.
  • Announced at Saturday’s D23: The Official Disney Fan Event panel, two Cars attractions will help redefine Frontierland as a place for exploration of the American west, past and present.
  • One ride discussed was a large-scale rally race through climbing trails and geysers.
  • The new area will also include a second attraction geared towards the entire family, shopping, and dining.
  • It has now been shared, through new concept art, that the new area will be replacing the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island.
  • Work is set to begin on the new expansion next year.
  • Disney states that guests will still have plenty of time to experience the charm and nostalgia of Frontierland as it is today.

More D23 News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight