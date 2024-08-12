New “Cars” Attractions Set To Replace Rivers of America At Magic Kingdom

New details have been revealed for the new Cars attractions coming to the Magic Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- This morning, the Disney Parks Blog shared more details about the Cars attractions coming to the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World.
- Announced at Saturday’s D23: The Official Disney Fan Event panel, two Cars attractions will help redefine Frontierland as a place for exploration of the American west, past and present.
- One ride discussed was a large-scale rally race through climbing trails and geysers.
- The new area will also include a second attraction geared towards the entire family, shopping, and dining.
- It has now been shared, through new concept art, that the new area will be replacing the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island.
- Work is set to begin on the new expansion next year.
- Disney states that guests will still have plenty of time to experience the charm and nostalgia of Frontierland as it is today.
