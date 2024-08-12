New “Cars” Attractions Set To Replace Rivers of America At Magic Kingdom

New details have been revealed for the new Cars attractions coming to the Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

This morning, the Disney Parks Blog shared Cars attractions coming to the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World

attractions coming to the Magic Kingdom at Announced at Saturday’s D23: The Official Disney Fan Event panel, two Cars attractions

One ride discussed was a large-scale rally race through climbing trails and geysers.

The new area will also include a second attraction geared towards the entire family, shopping, and dining.

It has now been shared, through new concept art, that the new area will be replacing the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island

Work is set to begin on the new expansion next year.

Disney states that guests will still have plenty of time to experience the charm and nostalgia of Frontierland as it is today.

