Villains Land Coming to the Magic Kingdom Complete with Two New Attractions

A darkness is about to fall over the Magic Kingdom, as the long-rumored Villains Land has finally been announced for the Walt Disney World park!

Rumors of a Villains Land for the Magic Kingdom have made their way through Disney fan circles since the 1990s, but now it has finally been confirmed during the Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

This new land will be home to the Disney Villains we know and loathe from our favorite Walt Disney Animation Studios classic films — “Which means happily ever after may feel like just a distant dream.”

The evil ambition of all these Villains means that the possibilities are endless for the stories that can be told — and visitors to the dark and thorny land should be prepared for whatever chaos might come their way.

The space will be home to two major attractions, dining, and shopping on an incredibly twisted grand scale.

Land preparation is already underway at the Magic Kingdom for this new land.

