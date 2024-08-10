More details have been announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event for the new attraction coming to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.

Get ready for a multi-world adventure experience with Avengers Infinity Defense – the previously announced third attraction for the Californian Avengers Campus.

Technology that allows the Avengers to jump between worlds has gone missing, and King Thanos is using it to wreak havoc everywhere. Recruits will travel to iconic locations like Asgard, Wakanda, and New York City alongside the likes of big, and small, heroes. You also just might find yourself face-to-face with King Thanos, too.

The new attraction will be located behind the current Avengers HQ building, and construction will begin next year.

Concept art for some of the scenes for the attraction was also shared.

That’s not all that’s coming to Avengers Campus, as a fourth attraction – Stark Flight Lab – has also been announced.

New overall land concept art reveals what Avengers Campus will look like when both attractions are built.

