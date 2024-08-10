Stark Flight Lab Attraction Announced for Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Not only did the Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event include details on the third attraction coming to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure but we also got news of a fourth attraction in the works for the land.

What’s Happening:

  • A fourth attraction (following Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, and Avengers Infinity Defense), is coming to Avengers Campus.
  • Stark Flight Lab will put guests in two-person pods and deploy them to a test station.
  • From there, a robot arm will grab the pod and will whirl around in a simulated flight.
  • During the presentation, it was also teased that guests may encounter other heroes on different flights — meaning that you’ll want to take multiple rides.
  • Also announced is that Robert Downey Jr. will reprise his role as Tony Stark for the attraction.
  • No opening timeframe for Stark Flight Lab has been announced at this time.
  • For much more from D23, be sure to check out our tag page.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
View all articles by Kyle Burbank