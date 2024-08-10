Stark Flight Lab Attraction Announced for Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure

Not only did the Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event include details on the third attraction coming to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure but we also got news of a fourth attraction in the works for the land.
What’s Happening:
- A fourth attraction (following Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, and Avengers Infinity Defense), is coming to Avengers Campus.
- Stark Flight Lab will put guests in two-person pods and deploy them to a test station.
- From there, a robot arm will grab the pod and will whirl around in a simulated flight.
- During the presentation, it was also teased that guests may encounter other heroes on different flights — meaning that you’ll want to take multiple rides.
- Also announced is that Robert Downey Jr. will reprise his role as Tony Stark for the attraction.
- No opening timeframe for Stark Flight Lab has been announced at this time.
- For much more from D23, be sure to check out our tag page.
