Photos/Video: The Lake Mary Little League Team Celebrates World Series Championship Win at Magic Kingdom

After winning the Little League World Series, the Florida based little league team celebrated their victory at Walt Disney World.

Grand Slam Celebration:

The Lake Mary Little League team celebrated their recent World Series Championship win at Magic Kingdom

In honor of their win, the team were the Grand Marshals of the Festival of Fantasy parade at the park.

Kicking off the parade with confetti and fireworks, the team, coaches, Mickey, Donald and Goofy were showcased throughout the hub and down Main Street, U.S.A.

After their victory lap, the team headed to the baseball themed Casey’s Corner for an impromptu performance of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” with the restaurant's outdoor piano player.

For the rest of the celebration, the Lake Mary Little League team spent the rest of their day hanging with their favorite Disney characters and riding many of the park’s attractions.

The team was awarded the World Series Champion in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Saturday, August 24th. The team beat out Chinese Taipei 2-1 in extra innings. It is the first time a team from Florida has won the Little League World Series, making Walt Disney World the perfect place to celebrate.

Check out pictures and a video of the Lake Mary Little Leagues cavalcade below:

