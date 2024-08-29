Photos: Muppet Labs Is “Brew-Wing” New Experiments At EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival

The Brew-Wing Lab at the Odyssey has opened as a part of the 2024 EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival.

Of course, this very high-tech, ahead-of-the-curve space has been created in partnership with Muppet Labs. Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker have been on hand in recent years to help with Food & Wine at EPCOT and their…”expertise” has returned.

The new pop-up is a great spot for photos and for Muppet fans to find the numerous gags and Easter eggs filling the space.

This new area is set to be up through the end of the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival, which ends on November 23rd.

(However, we did notice a recent post on Threads that has stated that the area was semi-destroyed due to guest interference today, so we hope it stays untouched and enjoyed by guests for the rest of the fest.)

