Photos: The Awning Comes Down at EPCOT’s Test Track

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Construction continues for Test Track’s third incarnation at EPCOT.

The most striking change is the removal of the awning at the queue’s entrance. Part of the attraction's aesthetic since its opening, recent concept art has shared the eventual removal of the awning and scaffolding-like structure in exchange for an entrance that is more reminiscent of the former attraction World of Motion.

The walls have put up a large barrier around the attraction, including the entrance to the post-show area and store.

Test Track is set to re-open in 2025 with an all-new look.

More EPCOT News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight