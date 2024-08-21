Photos: The Awning Comes Down at EPCOT’s Test Track

Construction continues for Test Track’s third incarnation at EPCOT.

The most striking change is the removal of the awning at the queue’s entrance. Part of the attraction's aesthetic since its opening, recent concept art has shared the eventual removal of the awning and scaffolding-like structure in exchange for an entrance that is more reminiscent of the former attraction World of Motion.

The walls have put up a large barrier around the attraction, including the entrance to the post-show area and store.

Test Track is set to re-open in 2025 with an all-new look.

