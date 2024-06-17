Video/Photos: Test Track Closes at EPCOT To Make Way For Third Version Of Classic Attraction

Yesterday marked the end of an era at Test Track, one of EPCOT’s signature attractions. With the closure for an extended refurbishment, which will see the attraction take on a more classic theme akin to the original World of Motion that once stood in the spot, we lose the 2012 version of the attraction which was largely celebrating the idea of vehicular design in the virtual space.

The original Test Track opened in the late 90s at EPCOT, and presented the idea of an automotive proving ground and testing facility. That operated for over a decade before being transformed into the latest version which kept the same idea of automotive testing, but moved it into a largely virtual world. Though the attraction was still a physical experience, many of the sets and elements guest formerly experienced were turned into projection, lighting, and laser effects while aboard the “SIM CAR” on the “SIM TRACK.”

The preshow experience was the most changed, going from a winding queue passing all the various tests a car might be pushed through and a small screening room where the test team would show off what trials you and your vehicle will go through on the attraction – turning the experience into how cars are virtually designed and inviting guests so design their own car, which is loaded into the Sim Car on the Sim Track.

Now, that second version has closed to make way for a third version of the attraction, which was originally announced at Destination D23 at Walt Disney World last fall. For this refresh, Imagineers along with teams from Chevrolet, are reaching back into history for inspiration – from the original World of Motion – and bringing that spirit of optimism to the next iteration of the Test Track attraction. Scant details have been released about the updates for the attraction, aside from the World of Motion retro-inspiration for the update. As such, an opening time frame has yet to be announced.

