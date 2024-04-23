2024 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Dates Revealed

Disney Parks Blog has announced the dates and a few details for the 2024 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival presented by CORKCICLE at the Walt Disney World Resort.

What's Happening:

The 2024 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival will take place this year from August 29 through November 23.

Here are some details that Disney has just released.

Global Marketplaces:

There are many returning favorites coming this year for the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

Belgian Waffles with Berry Compote and Whipped Cream or Warm Chocolate Ganache at the Belgium Global Marketplace will be returning.

In Germany, the Apple Strudel with Vanilla Sauce is back.

The Alps will feature Dark Chocolate Fondue with Berries, Pound Cake, and Meringues.

At the Hawai’i Marketplace, check out the Passionfruit Cheesecake with Toasted Macadamia Nuts.

Emile’s Fromage Montage will also be returning this year. This food stroll will encourage guests to sample a variety of cheeses. Collect a stamp for each one, and once you have purchased five, bring your passport to a specified location where you can enjoy a unique specialty item.

Merchandise:

There will be specialty merchandise available for the festival, which will feature popular characters like Remy from Ratatouille, Mickey Mouse, and Figment.

CommuniCore Hall:

The CommuniCore Hall will open on June 10th. They have not given details yet but said, “the new space will add exciting fresh elements to the festival”.

Eat to the Beat Concert Series:

Although the lineup has not been revealed as of yet, the Eat to the Beat Concert Series presented by Florida Blue will be returning with worldwide and local talent taking the stage nightly at the America Gardens Theatre.

The Eat to the Beat Dining Package will also be available.

Scavenger Hunt:

Guests will be able to purchase a scavenger hunt map for Remy’s Ratatouille Hide & Squeak.

Be on the lookout for little chefs hidden throughout World Showcase.

Many more details about this festival will be revealed as it gets closer.

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.