Photos: New Mickey & Friends Meet-And-Greet at EPCOT

The new Mickey & Friends meet and greet location at EPCOT has opened its doors as a part of Communicore Plaza.

Wrapping alongside the side of the building is a gorgeous and colorful mural depicting some Disney friends and a look at EPCOT’s past and present. (I’m a personal fan of the Universe of Energy dino.)

The artwork style continues on the inside of the building, including the three backdrops for the characters.

Mickey, Goofy, and Minnie are lined up for guests to meet all three against fun EPCOT-centric backdrops.

Mickey & Friends will be open daily and available to visit through Lightning Lane.