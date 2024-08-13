Foodie Guide to the 2024 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

With only two weeks to go until this year’s EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival kicks off, the Disney Parks Blog has shared the Foodie Guide for the event. This delicious celebration takes place from August 29th through November 23rd, 2024, and is filled with incredibly tasty offerings featuring cuisines from around the globe.

Emile’s Fromage Montage is returning this year, a cheesy menu stroll with items available throughout the park ( noted by a 🧀 ). Simply pick up a Festival Passport and collect stamps by purchasing five of these items. Once you’ve gotten them all, head over to Shimmering Sips presented by CORKCICLE for a special redemption prize.

New this year is the exclusive Disney Gift Card wristlet artwork showcasing Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse taking over the kitchen to create culinary masterpieces. These delightful cards are available at merchandise locations throughout EPCOT during the festival. Use them to pay easily at Global Marketplaces, merchandise locations, and anywhere Disney Gift Card is accepted.

Check out the rest of the festival foods at the various food studios in the list below.

World Celebration

NEW! Macatizers Menu

CommuniCore Hall

Food Items:

🧀 Traditional Macaroni and Cheese with herbed panko

🧀 Cheesesteak Macaroni and Cheese with shaved beef, peppers and onions, and breadcrumbs

🧀 Truffle Macaroni and Cheese

🧀 IMPOSSIBLE Chili Macaroni and Cheese with sour cream and cheddar (Plant-based)

Beverages:

Crooked Can Brewing Company Vinifera Velvet Lager

Southern Tier Brewing Co Raspberry Shine Summer Wheat Ale

Lexington Brewing and Distilling Company Kentucky Pumpkin Bourbon Barrel Ale

Beer Flight

Terrazas de los Andes Reserva Chardonnay

Klinker Brick Bricks & Roses Rosé

Beringer Bros Bourbon Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvignon

Wine Flight

Knights Bridge Sauvignon Blanc

St. Supéry Domaine de l’Ile Rosé

Caymus 50th Anniversary Cabernet Sauvignon

NEW! Festival Favorites

CommuniCore Hall

Food Items:

Kielbasa and Potato Pierogies with caramelized onions and sour cream

🧀 BBQ Pork Rinds served with pimento cheese

Key Lime Tart

Beverages:

Frozen S’mores: Chocolate Milk Shake with marshmallow syrup topped with mini marshmallows and a graham cracker (Non-alcoholic)

Irish Milk Shake: Guinness Stout, Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, and Vanilla Ice Cream

Schöfferhofer Grapefruit Hefeweizen

Parish Brewing Co. SIPS Cab Franc Strawberry

3 Daughters Brewing Beach Blonde Ale

Beer Flight

Goldschmidt ‘Katherine’ Cabernet Sauvignon

Martin Ray Chardonnay

World Discovery

Connections Eatery

Food Item:

Korean BBQ Chicken Sandwich with pickled cucumbers on a brioche bun

Beverage:

Blackberry Caipiroska: Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Minute Maid Lemonade, strawberries blackberry syrup, and frosted mint syrup

Coastal Eats

Near Mission: SPACE

Food Items:

Roasted Warm Water Lobster Tail with garlic butter

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail with cocktail sauce (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)

Beverages:

Wildly Brut Cuvée

Boyd & Blair Pomegranate Codder

CORKCICLE Stemless Flute

The Fry Basket

Near Refreshment Station Hosted by Coca Cola

Food Items:

Adobo Yuca Fries with garlic-cilantro aïoli (Gluten/Wheat Friendly) (Plant-based)

Fry Flight (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)

Truffle-Parmesan Fries

Barbeque Bacon Fries with smoked aïoli

Sweet Potato Casserole Fries with candied pecans, toasted marshmallow cream, and bourbon maple syrup

Beverages:

Boyd & Blair Grapefruit Mule

Collective Arts Brewing Mango-Rita Sour with Chili (New)

Flavors from Fire

Near Refreshment Station Hosted by Coca Cola

Food Items:

Steakhouse Blended Burger: Beef and wild mushroom slider with truffle brie cheese fondue, arugula, and truffle potato chips on a sesame seed bun

IMPOSSIBLE Montreal Style Burger Slider with cheddar cheese, and tomato jam on a sesame seed bun (Plant-based) (New)

Smoked Corned Beef with house-made potato chips, cheese curds, pickled onions, and beer-cheese fondue

Beverages:

Deschutes Brewery Black Butte Porter (New)

Four Virtues Bourbon Barrel Zinfandel

Swine Brine with Jim Beam Bourbon, apple cinnamon cider, lemon juice, and Dijon mustard

Brew-Wing Lab

The Odyssey

Food Items:

Traditional Buffalo Wings with celery and ranch (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)

Peanut Butter and Jelly Sticky Wings (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)

Garlic-Parmesan Wings (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)

IMPOSSIBLE Buffalo Chicken Tenders with ranch and celery (Plant-based)

Unnecessarily Spicy Yet Extremely Tasty Carolina Reaper Pepper Curry Wings with creamy cucumber raita (Gluten/Wheat Friendly) (New)

Fried Pickle Spears with dill ranch

Beverages:

Frozen Pomegranate & Raspberry Tea: Twinings Pomegranate & Raspberry Herbal Tea infused with orange ice cream molecules (Non-alcoholic)

Pickle Milk Shake (Non-alcoholic)

Coppertail Brewing Smoked Lager (New)

Keel Farms Elderberry Serrano Hard Cider (New)

3 Daughters Brewing Pickle Hard Seltzer (New)

3 Daughters Brewing Palm Paradise Hefeweizen (New)

The Bruery Desert Flora with hibiscus and prickly pear (New)

Cigar City Peach White Oak Jai Alai (New)

Beer Flight

World Showcase

The Noodle Exchange

Near Disney Traders

Food Items:

Ramen with shaved beef, shiitake mushrooms, pickled carrots and daikon radish, shaved spicy peppers, and a soy egg in citrus-sesame broth

Thai Shrimp with Rice Noodles, Shiitake Mushrooms, and Basil in Coconut-Curry Broth (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)

Ramen with tofu, shiitake mushrooms, pickled carrots and daikon radish, shaved spicy peppers, and Baby Bok Choy in Citrus-Sesame Broth (Plant-based)

Beverages:

Parish Brewing Co. Strawberry Mochi

Pacific Rim Solstice Vineyard Old Vine Riesling

Mexico

Food Items:

Tostada de Camarones: Tempura battered shrimp atop a fried corn tortilla with guacamole, cabbage, chipotle aïoli, diced mango, and chile-lime powder (New)

Flauta de Barbacoa: Fried tortillas filled with barbacoa beef topped with salsa verde, crema Mexicana, and queso fresco (Gluten/Wheat Friendly) (New)

Pan de Elote: Traditional Mexican cornbread topped with chocolate sauce and queso fresco (New)

Beverages:

Mexican Craft Beer

Mango Sunrise Margarita: Dos Hombres Mezcal, Centinela Tequila, mango purée, and black currant liquor with a chile-lime salt rim (New)

Poblano Margarita: Lalo Tequila Blanco, Abasolo Corn Whisky, lime juice, and Ancho Reyes Verde Chile Poblano Liqueur with a salt rim (New)

China

Food Items:

Pan-fried Chicken Dumplings with house-made sweet-and-spicy sauce

Crispy Duck Bao Bun with hoisin sauce (New)

Shanghai Scallion Noodles with shrimp (New)

Beverages:

Mango Peach Bubble Tea: Green tea, mango and peach syrups, and white boba (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Baijiu Punch: Baijiu spirit, lychee syrup, sparkling water, and piña colada mix

Fiery Dream: Citrus vodka, triple sec liqueur, guava nectar, and spicy hot honey syrup

Orange Mango Cocktail: Gold tequila, vodka, orange juice, and mango syrup

Brew Hub Lychee Foo Draft Beer

India

Near China

Food Items:

Potato and Pea Samosa with coriander-lime cream (Plant-based)

Chicken Tikka Masala with fennel-spiced yogurt and naan bread

Beverages:

Mango Lassi (Non-alcoholic)

United Brewing Taj Mahal Premium Lager

Sula Brut Tropicale Sparkling Wine

Mango Lassi with Sōmrus Chai Cream Liqueur

CORKCICLE Stemless Flute

Refreshment Outpost

Food Items:

IMPOSSIBLE Spicy Sausage with piri piri peppers and onions, and piri piri aïoli (Plant-based) (New)

Curried Chicken and South African Boerewors Sausage Stew with chickpeas and potatoes served in a bread bowl (New)

Chocolate Amarula Mousse Dome with white chocolate (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly) (New)

Beverages:

Keel Farms Blackberry Apricot Jam Hard Cider (New)

Habesha Cold Gold Pilsner (New)

Gulf Stream Brewing Company Cloud 9 Watermelon Hibiscus Lager

The Alps

Near Germany

Food Items:

🧀 Warm Raclette Swiss Cheese with alpine ham, baby potatoes, cornichons, and baguette

🧀 Warm Raclette Swiss Cheese with baby potatoes, cornichons, and baguette

Dark Chocolate Fondue with berries, pound cake, and meringues

Beverages:

Stiegl Brewery Key Lime Hard Radler

Frozen Rosé

Germany

Food Items:

🧀 Schinkennudeln: Pasta gratin with ham, onions, and cheese

Bratwurst on a pretzel roll with mustard

Apple Strudel with vanilla sauce

Beverages:

Schöfferhofer Lemon Zest Hefeweizen (New)

von Trapp Brewing Dunkel Lager (New)

Selbach-Oster Riesling QbA

Weihenstephaner Festbier

Beer Flight

Spain

Between Italy and Germany

Food Items:

🧀 Spanish Charcuterie: Jamón, Manchego, and pan con tomate (New)

Paella Negra: Squid ink rice with shrimp, Bay scallops, and octopus served with garlic aïoli (Gluten/Wheat Friendly) (New)

Beverages:

Red Sangria

Quinta del ’67 Almansa Garnacha Tintorera

Italy

Food Items:

Italian-style “Nachos”: Homemade beef ragoût, pasta chips, tomato sauce, dried ricotta cheese (New)

Polpettine Toscane: Beef meatballs, rosemary focaccia, and pomodoro sauce (New)

Vanilla Cheesecake: Vanilla cheesecake, whipped cream, and fresh strawberry sauce (New)

Beverages:

Prosecco

Moscato

Chianti

Italian Red Sangria

Bellini Spritz (New)

Italian-inspired Blood Orange Margarita: Tequila, triple sec, and blood orange liqueur

Peroni Pilsner

Block & Hans

The American Adventure

Beverage:

Frozen Pineapple Chipotle Lemonade: Minute Maid Lemonade and chipotle pineapple syrup with a chili-lime salt rim (Non-alcoholic)

Flavors of America

The American Adventure

Food Items:

New York-style All Beef Hot Dog with sauerkraut, onion-tomato sauce, and spicy mustard in a brioche bun (New)

Chicago-style All Beef Hot Dog with tomato, dill pickle, pickled sport pepper, diced onions, yellow mustard, and Chicago green relish in a poppy seed bun (New)

Carolina-style All Beef Hot Dog with chili, coleslaw, and yellow mustard in a brioche bun (New)

Southwest-style All Beef Hot Dog wrapped in bacon with warm pinto beans, tomatoes, jalapeños, avocado crema, and queso fresco in a French roll (New)

Freshly-baked Chocolate Pudding Cake with bourbon caramel (Gluten/Wheat Friendly) (New)

Beverages:

Brewery Ommegang Farm Fresh Ale conditioned on Wildflower Honey (New)

Goose Island Beer Co. Hazy Beer Hug Hazy IPA (New)

Wicked Weed Fest Bier (New)

Beer Flight

Funnel Cake

Between America and Japan

Food Item:

Tiramisù Funnel Cake with vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate rum sauce and cream cheese whipped cream and dusted with cocoa and espresso powder (New)

Japan

Food Items:

Wagyu Temaki Sushi: Hand-held sushi with sweet and savory American Wagyu beef topped with Takana Japanese pickles and spicy mayo sauce (New)

Eel Temaki Sushi: Hand-held sushi with grilled eel, egg crumbles, cucumber, and pickled daikon radish served with eel sauce (New)

Teriyaki Chicken Bun: Steamed bun filled with minced chicken, vegetables, and teriyaki sauce

Beverages:

Kyoho Drink: Calpico with fragrant mellow, Kyoho Black Grape (Non-Alcoholic)

Kyoho Grape Sour: Kyoho Black Grape cocktail with Japanese vermouth and Shōchū (New)

Sake

Sapporo Premium Beer

Greece

Between Japan and Morocco

Food Items:

Spanakopita

IMPOSSIBLE Moussaka (Plant-based)

🧀 Griddled Cheese with pistachios and honey (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)

Lamb Gyro with shaved lettuce, tomato-cumber relish, and tzatziki on warm flatbread

Beverages:

Mylonas Winery Assyrtiko White Wine

Zoe Rosé

Kir-Yianni Naoussa Xinomavro Dry Red

Wine Flight

Greek Melon Limeade with Kleos Mastiha Spirit, Aelred Melon Apéritif de Provence, Pearl Vodka, and lime sour mix (New)

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina

Morocco

Food Items:

Grilled Kebabs with carrot-chickpea salad and garlic aïoli Chermoula Chicken (Gluten/Wheat Friendly) Moroccan-spiced Lamb (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)

Fried Falafel Pita with tomato-cucumber relish and tahini sauce (Plant-based)

Stone-baked Moroccan Bread with assorted dips (Plant-based)

Pistachio Cake with cinnamon pastry cream and candied walnuts

Beverages:

Keel Farms Blackberry Pear Hard Cider (New)

Coppertail Brewing Fallen Fruit Tamarind Mint Hard Cider (New)

3 Daughters Brewing Fig Hard Cider

Hard Cider Flight

Sparkling Fig Cocktail: Kleiner Feigling Fig Liqueur, sparkling wine, and cranberry juice

CORKCICLE Stemless Flute

Belgium

Between France and Morocco

Food Items:

Beer-braised Beef served with smoked gouda mashed potatoes

Belgian Waffle with warm chocolate ganache

Belgian Waffle with berry compote and whipped cream

Beverages:

Belgian Chilled Coffee (Non-alcoholic)

Brouwerij St Bernardus Dragòn Wit (New)

Brouwerij Verhaeghe Vichte Duchesse Red Sweet & Tart Cherry Ale (New)

Brouwerij Van Steenberge Gulden Draak Tripel Ale

Beer Flight

Belgian Chilled Coffee with ChocoLat Deluxe Salted Caramel Chocolate Liqueur

Brazil

Between France and Morocco

Food Items:

Feijoada: Black beans with pork belly, Brazil nut pesto, and BEN’S ORIGINAL Long Grain White Rice

🧀 Pão de Queijo: Brazilian cheese bread (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)

Beverages:

Xingu Black Beer

Frozen Caipirinha with Cachaça

France

Food Items:

Moelleux aux Oignons Caramélisés et au Fromage de Chèvre: Egg moelleux, goat cheese, and caramelized onions (New)

Brioche aux Escargots: Escargot brioche with garlic and parsley cream (New)

Boeuf Bourguignon, Pommes de terre roties: Braised short ribs in cabernet with roasted potatoes

Crème Brûlée mangue et passion à la Confiture: Mango passion crème brûlée with fruit compote (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)

Beverages:

Cocktail au Gin et Aux Fraises: Rose d’Argent Strawberry Gin, cranberry juice, and DOLE Pineapple Juice (New)

Mas La Chevalière, Pinot Noir (New)

Guillaume Touton, Brut de Pêche Sparkling wine with natural peach (New)

Frozen French Cosmo: Vodka, Grey Goose Le Citron Vodka, Grand Marnier, and cranberry juice (New)

UK Beer Cart

In the United Kingdom

Beverage:

Strawberry Basil Cocktail: Beefeater Pink Strawberry Gin, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, Seagram’s Ginger Ale, with strawberry and basil syrups

Canada

Food Items:

Cheddar Cheese and Bacon Soup served with a pretzel roll

Filet Mignon with mushrooms, Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs mashed potatoes, and Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs butter (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)

Beverages:

Collective Arts Brewing Audio/Visual Lager

Château des Charmes Cabernet Sauvignon

Refreshment Port

Near Canada

Food Items:

Braised Beef Poutine: French fries with braised beef, Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs cheese sauce, cheese curds, and gherkin relish

Beverages:

Boulevard Beverage Company Quirk Ginger Grape Fizz Hard Seltzer (New)

Florida Orange Groves Winery Sparkling Peach

Boyd & Blair Pumpkin Spice Mule

CORKCICLE Stemless Flute

Australia

Near Disney Traders

Food Items:

Grilled Bushberry Spiced Shrimp Skewer with sweet-and-sour vegetables and coconut chili sauce (Gluten/Wheat Friendly) (New)

Roasted Lamb Chop with mint pesto and crushed salt and vinegar potato chips (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)

Lamington: Yellow cake with raspberry filling with chocolate and coconut

Beverages:

Yalumba ‘The Y Series’ Viognier

Bulletin Place Sauvignon Blanc (New)

Fowles Wine Farm to Table Shiraz (New)

Wine Flight

Swirled Showcase

Near Port of Entry

Food Items:

Liquid Nitrogen Frozen Sweet Potato Mousse with candied pecans and maple-caramel sauce(Gluten/Wheat Friendly) (New)

Soft-Serve Vanilla Cinnamon Apple Salted Caramel



Beverages:

Floats: Coca-Cola, Barq’s Crème Soda, or Fanta Grape with choice of soft-serve (Non-alcoholic)

Frozen Apple Pie: Apple pie filling, apple cinnamon gelato, cinnamon apple cider, topped with streusel (Non-alcoholic)

3 Daughters Toasted Coconut Porter

Toasted Coconut Float: 3 Daughters Toasted Coconut Porter with salted caramel soft-serve

Berry-vanilla Float: La Gioiosa Berry Fizz with vanilla soft-serve

Shimmering Sips hosted by CORKCICLE

Near Port of Entry

Food Items:

Guava Cake with whipped cream and coconut (Plant-based)

Beverages:

Tropical Mimosa: Sparkling wine, Minute Maid Passion Fruit, Orange, and Guava Juices

Berry Mimosa: La Gioiosa Berry Fizz and white cranberry juice (New)

Blood Orange Mimosa: Sparkling wine and blood orange juice

Mimosa Flight

Fruited Sour Beer and Sparkling Wine Cocktail: Brewery Ommegang Dream Patch Fruited Sour with Cherry, Blueberry and Raspberry, and sparkling wine (New)

CORKCICLE Stemless Flute

Hawaii

Near Port of Entry

Food Items:

Slow-roasted Pork Slider with sweet-and-sour DOLE Pineapple chutney and spicy mayonnaise

Hawaiian Rice Bowl: Spam, eggs, eel sauce, spicy mayonnaise, and furikake (New)

🧀 Passion Fruit Cheesecake with toasted macadamia nuts

Beverages:

Maui Brewing Co Orange Mango Guava Hazy IPA (New)

Florida Orange Groves Winery Sparkling Pineapple Wine

AULANI Sunrise: Vodka, DOLE Pineapple Juice, and grenadine

NEW! Bramblewood Bites Menu

Between World Showcase and Imagination! Pavilion

Food Items:

Grilled Cider-brined Pork Tenderloin with fennel apple slaw and apple cider gastrique

Grilled Bison with butternut squash purée, roasted mushrooms, and huckleberry gastrique

Cast Iron-roasted Brussel Sprouts and Root Vegetables with dried cranberries, candied pecans, and maple bourbon glaze

Beverages:

GoGi Pinot Noir

Spiced Apple Old Fashioned inspired cocktail with Boyd & Blair Rum (New)

Milled & Mulled

Between World Showcase and Imagination! Pavilion

Food Items:

Freshly-baked Carrot Cake with walnuts and cream cheese icing

🧀 Boursin Fig & Balsamic Cheesecake with fig jam and pomegranate (New)

Pear and Almond Frangipane Pâte Brisée (New)

Beverages:

Blake’s Hard Cider Co. Cider Mill Donut Hard Cider (New)

Coppertail Brewing Fallen Fruit Blueberry Pie Hard Cider (New)

Chocolate Shop Chocolate Red Wine (New)

Forest & Field

Between World Showcase and Imagination! Pavilion

Food Items:

Autumn Chili with bison, lamb, pork belly, root vegetables, jalapeño cornbread, smoked cheddar, and Crème Fraîche (New)

🧀 Pumpkin Mascarpone Ravioli with sage-brown butter, pecorino cheese, and hazelnut praline

Burrata with seasonal fall fruit, spiced pecans, apple purée, and fig vinaigrette (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)

Beverages:

Lievland Bushvine Pinotage (New)

Piper-Sonoma Brut (New)

Brewery Ommegang All Hallows Treat Chocolate Peanut Butter Imperial Stout (New)

World Nature

Earth Eats

Near The Land

Food Items:

Red Wine-braised Beef Short Rib with goat cheese polenta, puttanesca sauce, shaved pecorino, and petit herbs (New)

Lemon Poppy Seed Cake with lemon icing (New)

Beverages:

Blood Orange Agua Fresca (Non-alcoholic)

Harken Wines Barrel Fermented Chardonnay (New)

Sunshine Seasons

In The Land

Beverage:

Caramel Apple Milk Shake: Artisanal gelato, pâte brisée, whipped cream, candy apple cake, and caramel drizzle (Non-alcoholic)

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

Beverages:

The American Adventure

Coconut Banana Cream Pie Latte: A comforting blend of espresso, milk, coconut syrup, and banana syrup garnished with whipped cream and toasted coconut flakes (Non-alcoholic) (New) Spirited version available with Baileys Original Irish Cream



Near Disney Traders

PB&J Latte: A delicious blend of espresso, milk, peanut butter syrup, and raspberry syrup, garnished with whipped cream (Non-alcoholic) (New) Spirited version available with Baileys Original Irish Cream



Near Canada

Hazelnut Mocha Latte: A nutty blend of espresso, milk, hazelnut syrup, and dark chocolate sauce garnished with whipped cream and dark chocolate drizzle (Non-alcoholic) (New) Spirited version available with Baileys Original Irish Cream



Near Mission: SPACE

Coconut Mocha Latte: A decadent blend of espresso, milk, coconut syrup, and dark chocolate sauce, garnished with whipped cream, toasted coconut flakes, and dark chocolate drizzle (Non-alcoholic) (New) Spirited version available with Baileys Original Irish Cream



And as a bonus, here’s a sneak peek at some of this year’s festival merchandise, including an all-new Figment Loungefly backpack!