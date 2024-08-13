Foodie Guide to the 2024 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

With only two weeks to go until this year’s EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival kicks off, the Disney Parks Blog has shared the Foodie Guide for the event. This delicious celebration takes place from August 29th through November 23rd, 2024, and is filled with incredibly tasty offerings featuring cuisines from around the globe.
Emile’s Fromage Montage is returning this year, a cheesy menu stroll with items available throughout the park ( noted by a 🧀 ). Simply pick up a Festival Passport and collect stamps by purchasing five of these items. Once you’ve gotten them all, head over to Shimmering Sips presented by CORKCICLE for a special redemption prize.
New this year is the exclusive Disney Gift Card wristlet artwork showcasing Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse taking over the kitchen to create culinary masterpieces. These delightful cards are available at merchandise locations throughout EPCOT during the festival. Use them to pay easily at Global Marketplaces, merchandise locations, and anywhere Disney Gift Card is accepted.
Check out the rest of the festival foods at the various food studios in the list below.
World Celebration
NEW! Macatizers Menu
CommuniCore Hall
Food Items:
- 🧀 Traditional Macaroni and Cheese with herbed panko
- 🧀 Cheesesteak Macaroni and Cheese with shaved beef, peppers and onions, and breadcrumbs
- 🧀 Truffle Macaroni and Cheese
- 🧀 IMPOSSIBLE Chili Macaroni and Cheese with sour cream and cheddar (Plant-based)
Beverages:
- Crooked Can Brewing Company Vinifera Velvet Lager
- Southern Tier Brewing Co Raspberry Shine Summer Wheat Ale
- Lexington Brewing and Distilling Company Kentucky Pumpkin Bourbon Barrel Ale
- Beer Flight
- Terrazas de los Andes Reserva Chardonnay
- Klinker Brick Bricks & Roses Rosé
- Beringer Bros Bourbon Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvignon
- Wine Flight
- Knights Bridge Sauvignon Blanc
- St. Supéry Domaine de l’Ile Rosé
- Caymus 50th Anniversary Cabernet Sauvignon
NEW! Festival Favorites
CommuniCore Hall
Food Items:
- Kielbasa and Potato Pierogies with caramelized onions and sour cream
- 🧀 BBQ Pork Rinds served with pimento cheese
- Key Lime Tart
Beverages:
- Frozen S’mores: Chocolate Milk Shake with marshmallow syrup topped with mini marshmallows and a graham cracker (Non-alcoholic)
- Irish Milk Shake: Guinness Stout, Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, and Vanilla Ice Cream
- Schöfferhofer Grapefruit Hefeweizen
- Parish Brewing Co. SIPS Cab Franc Strawberry
- 3 Daughters Brewing Beach Blonde Ale
- Beer Flight
- Goldschmidt ‘Katherine’ Cabernet Sauvignon
- Martin Ray Chardonnay
World Discovery
Connections Eatery
Food Item:
- Korean BBQ Chicken Sandwich with pickled cucumbers on a brioche bun
Beverage:
- Blackberry Caipiroska: Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Minute Maid Lemonade, strawberries blackberry syrup, and frosted mint syrup
Coastal Eats
Near Mission: SPACE
Food Items:
- Roasted Warm Water Lobster Tail with garlic butter
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail with cocktail sauce (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)
Beverages:
- Wildly Brut Cuvée
- Boyd & Blair Pomegranate Codder
- CORKCICLE Stemless Flute
The Fry Basket
Near Refreshment Station Hosted by Coca Cola
Food Items:
- Adobo Yuca Fries with garlic-cilantro aïoli (Gluten/Wheat Friendly) (Plant-based)
- Fry Flight (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)
- Truffle-Parmesan Fries
- Barbeque Bacon Fries with smoked aïoli
- Sweet Potato Casserole Fries with candied pecans, toasted marshmallow cream, and bourbon maple syrup
Beverages:
- Boyd & Blair Grapefruit Mule
- Collective Arts Brewing Mango-Rita Sour with Chili (New)
Flavors from Fire
Near Refreshment Station Hosted by Coca Cola
Food Items:
- Steakhouse Blended Burger: Beef and wild mushroom slider with truffle brie cheese fondue, arugula, and truffle potato chips on a sesame seed bun
- IMPOSSIBLE Montreal Style Burger Slider with cheddar cheese, and tomato jam on a sesame seed bun (Plant-based) (New)
- Smoked Corned Beef with house-made potato chips, cheese curds, pickled onions, and beer-cheese fondue
Beverages:
- Deschutes Brewery Black Butte Porter (New)
- Four Virtues Bourbon Barrel Zinfandel
- Swine Brine with Jim Beam Bourbon, apple cinnamon cider, lemon juice, and Dijon mustard
Brew-Wing Lab
The Odyssey
Food Items:
- Traditional Buffalo Wings with celery and ranch (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)
- Peanut Butter and Jelly Sticky Wings (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)
- Garlic-Parmesan Wings (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)
- IMPOSSIBLE Buffalo Chicken Tenders with ranch and celery (Plant-based)
- Unnecessarily Spicy Yet Extremely Tasty Carolina Reaper Pepper Curry Wings with creamy cucumber raita (Gluten/Wheat Friendly) (New)
- Fried Pickle Spears with dill ranch
Beverages:
- Frozen Pomegranate & Raspberry Tea: Twinings Pomegranate & Raspberry Herbal Tea infused with orange ice cream molecules (Non-alcoholic)
- Pickle Milk Shake (Non-alcoholic)
- Coppertail Brewing Smoked Lager (New)
- Keel Farms Elderberry Serrano Hard Cider (New)
- 3 Daughters Brewing Pickle Hard Seltzer (New)
- 3 Daughters Brewing Palm Paradise Hefeweizen (New)
- The Bruery Desert Flora with hibiscus and prickly pear (New)
- Cigar City Peach White Oak Jai Alai (New)
- Beer Flight
World Showcase
The Noodle Exchange
Near Disney Traders
Food Items:
- Ramen with shaved beef, shiitake mushrooms, pickled carrots and daikon radish, shaved spicy peppers, and a soy egg in citrus-sesame broth
- Thai Shrimp with Rice Noodles, Shiitake Mushrooms, and Basil in Coconut-Curry Broth (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)
- Ramen with tofu, shiitake mushrooms, pickled carrots and daikon radish, shaved spicy peppers, and Baby Bok Choy in Citrus-Sesame Broth (Plant-based)
Beverages:
- Parish Brewing Co. Strawberry Mochi
- Pacific Rim Solstice Vineyard Old Vine Riesling
Mexico
Food Items:
- Tostada de Camarones: Tempura battered shrimp atop a fried corn tortilla with guacamole, cabbage, chipotle aïoli, diced mango, and chile-lime powder (New)
- Flauta de Barbacoa: Fried tortillas filled with barbacoa beef topped with salsa verde, crema Mexicana, and queso fresco (Gluten/Wheat Friendly) (New)
- Pan de Elote: Traditional Mexican cornbread topped with chocolate sauce and queso fresco (New)
Beverages:
- Mexican Craft Beer
- Mango Sunrise Margarita: Dos Hombres Mezcal, Centinela Tequila, mango purée, and black currant liquor with a chile-lime salt rim (New)
- Poblano Margarita: Lalo Tequila Blanco, Abasolo Corn Whisky, lime juice, and Ancho Reyes Verde Chile Poblano Liqueur with a salt rim (New)
China
Food Items:
- Pan-fried Chicken Dumplings with house-made sweet-and-spicy sauce
- Crispy Duck Bao Bun with hoisin sauce (New)
- Shanghai Scallion Noodles with shrimp (New)
Beverages:
- Mango Peach Bubble Tea: Green tea, mango and peach syrups, and white boba (Non-alcoholic) (New)
- Baijiu Punch: Baijiu spirit, lychee syrup, sparkling water, and piña colada mix
- Fiery Dream: Citrus vodka, triple sec liqueur, guava nectar, and spicy hot honey syrup
- Orange Mango Cocktail: Gold tequila, vodka, orange juice, and mango syrup
- Brew Hub Lychee Foo Draft Beer
India
Near China
Food Items:
- Potato and Pea Samosa with coriander-lime cream (Plant-based)
- Chicken Tikka Masala with fennel-spiced yogurt and naan bread
Beverages:
- Mango Lassi (Non-alcoholic)
- United Brewing Taj Mahal Premium Lager
- Sula Brut Tropicale Sparkling Wine
- Mango Lassi with Sōmrus Chai Cream Liqueur
- CORKCICLE Stemless Flute
Refreshment Outpost
Food Items:
- IMPOSSIBLE Spicy Sausage with piri piri peppers and onions, and piri piri aïoli (Plant-based) (New)
- Curried Chicken and South African Boerewors Sausage Stew with chickpeas and potatoes served in a bread bowl (New)
- Chocolate Amarula Mousse Dome with white chocolate (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly) (New)
Beverages:
- Keel Farms Blackberry Apricot Jam Hard Cider (New)
- Habesha Cold Gold Pilsner (New)
- Gulf Stream Brewing Company Cloud 9 Watermelon Hibiscus Lager
The Alps
Near Germany
Food Items:
- 🧀 Warm Raclette Swiss Cheese with alpine ham, baby potatoes, cornichons, and baguette
- 🧀 Warm Raclette Swiss Cheese with baby potatoes, cornichons, and baguette
- Dark Chocolate Fondue with berries, pound cake, and meringues
Beverages:
- Stiegl Brewery Key Lime Hard Radler
- Frozen Rosé
Germany
Food Items:
- 🧀 Schinkennudeln: Pasta gratin with ham, onions, and cheese
- Bratwurst on a pretzel roll with mustard
- Apple Strudel with vanilla sauce
Beverages:
- Schöfferhofer Lemon Zest Hefeweizen (New)
- von Trapp Brewing Dunkel Lager (New)
- Selbach-Oster Riesling QbA
- Weihenstephaner Festbier
- Beer Flight
Spain
Between Italy and Germany
Food Items:
- 🧀 Spanish Charcuterie: Jamón, Manchego, and pan con tomate (New)
- Paella Negra: Squid ink rice with shrimp, Bay scallops, and octopus served with garlic aïoli (Gluten/Wheat Friendly) (New)
Beverages:
- Red Sangria
- Quinta del ’67 Almansa Garnacha Tintorera
Italy
Food Items:
- Italian-style “Nachos”: Homemade beef ragoût, pasta chips, tomato sauce, dried ricotta cheese (New)
- Polpettine Toscane: Beef meatballs, rosemary focaccia, and pomodoro sauce (New)
- Vanilla Cheesecake: Vanilla cheesecake, whipped cream, and fresh strawberry sauce (New)
Beverages:
- Prosecco
- Moscato
- Chianti
- Italian Red Sangria
- Bellini Spritz (New)
- Italian-inspired Blood Orange Margarita: Tequila, triple sec, and blood orange liqueur
- Peroni Pilsner
Block & Hans
Beverage:
- Frozen Pineapple Chipotle Lemonade: Minute Maid Lemonade and chipotle pineapple syrup with a chili-lime salt rim (Non-alcoholic)
Flavors of America
The American Adventure
Food Items:
- New York-style All Beef Hot Dog with sauerkraut, onion-tomato sauce, and spicy mustard in a brioche bun (New)
- Chicago-style All Beef Hot Dog with tomato, dill pickle, pickled sport pepper, diced onions, yellow mustard, and Chicago green relish in a poppy seed bun (New)
- Carolina-style All Beef Hot Dog with chili, coleslaw, and yellow mustard in a brioche bun (New)
- Southwest-style All Beef Hot Dog wrapped in bacon with warm pinto beans, tomatoes, jalapeños, avocado crema, and queso fresco in a French roll (New)
- Freshly-baked Chocolate Pudding Cake with bourbon caramel (Gluten/Wheat Friendly) (New)
Beverages:
- Brewery Ommegang Farm Fresh Ale conditioned on Wildflower Honey (New)
- Goose Island Beer Co. Hazy Beer Hug Hazy IPA (New)
- Wicked Weed Fest Bier (New)
- Beer Flight
Funnel Cake
Between America and Japan
Food Item:
- Tiramisù Funnel Cake with vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate rum sauce and cream cheese whipped cream and dusted with cocoa and espresso powder (New)
Japan
Food Items:
- Wagyu Temaki Sushi: Hand-held sushi with sweet and savory American Wagyu beef topped with Takana Japanese pickles and spicy mayo sauce (New)
- Eel Temaki Sushi: Hand-held sushi with grilled eel, egg crumbles, cucumber, and pickled daikon radish served with eel sauce (New)
- Teriyaki Chicken Bun: Steamed bun filled with minced chicken, vegetables, and teriyaki sauce
Beverages:
- Kyoho Drink: Calpico with fragrant mellow, Kyoho Black Grape (Non-Alcoholic)
- Kyoho Grape Sour: Kyoho Black Grape cocktail with Japanese vermouth and Shōchū (New)
- Sake
- Sapporo Premium Beer
Greece
Between Japan and Morocco
Food Items:
- Spanakopita
- IMPOSSIBLE Moussaka (Plant-based)
- 🧀 Griddled Cheese with pistachios and honey (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)
- Lamb Gyro with shaved lettuce, tomato-cumber relish, and tzatziki on warm flatbread
Beverages:
- Mylonas Winery Assyrtiko White Wine
- Zoe Rosé
- Kir-Yianni Naoussa Xinomavro Dry Red
- Wine Flight
- Greek Melon Limeade with Kleos Mastiha Spirit, Aelred Melon Apéritif de Provence, Pearl Vodka, and lime sour mix (New)
Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina
Morocco
Food Items:
- Grilled Kebabs with carrot-chickpea salad and garlic aïoli
- Chermoula Chicken (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)
- Moroccan-spiced Lamb (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)
- Fried Falafel Pita with tomato-cucumber relish and tahini sauce (Plant-based)
- Stone-baked Moroccan Bread with assorted dips (Plant-based)
- Pistachio Cake with cinnamon pastry cream and candied walnuts
Beverages:
- Keel Farms Blackberry Pear Hard Cider (New)
- Coppertail Brewing Fallen Fruit Tamarind Mint Hard Cider (New)
- 3 Daughters Brewing Fig Hard Cider
- Hard Cider Flight
- Sparkling Fig Cocktail: Kleiner Feigling Fig Liqueur, sparkling wine, and cranberry juice
- CORKCICLE Stemless Flute
Belgium
Between France and Morocco
Food Items:
- Beer-braised Beef served with smoked gouda mashed potatoes
- Belgian Waffle with warm chocolate ganache
- Belgian Waffle with berry compote and whipped cream
Beverages:
- Belgian Chilled Coffee (Non-alcoholic)
- Brouwerij St Bernardus Dragòn Wit (New)
- Brouwerij Verhaeghe Vichte Duchesse Red Sweet & Tart Cherry Ale (New)
- Brouwerij Van Steenberge Gulden Draak Tripel Ale
- Beer Flight
- Belgian Chilled Coffee with ChocoLat Deluxe Salted Caramel Chocolate Liqueur
Brazil
Between France and Morocco
Food Items:
- Feijoada: Black beans with pork belly, Brazil nut pesto, and BEN’S ORIGINAL Long Grain White Rice
- 🧀 Pão de Queijo: Brazilian cheese bread (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)
Beverages:
- Xingu Black Beer
- Frozen Caipirinha with Cachaça
France
Food Items:
- Moelleux aux Oignons Caramélisés et au Fromage de Chèvre: Egg moelleux, goat cheese, and caramelized onions (New)
- Brioche aux Escargots: Escargot brioche with garlic and parsley cream (New)
- Boeuf Bourguignon, Pommes de terre roties: Braised short ribs in cabernet with roasted potatoes
- Crème Brûlée mangue et passion à la Confiture: Mango passion crème brûlée with fruit compote (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)
Beverages:
- Cocktail au Gin et Aux Fraises: Rose d’Argent Strawberry Gin, cranberry juice, and DOLE Pineapple Juice (New)
- Mas La Chevalière, Pinot Noir (New)
- Guillaume Touton, Brut de Pêche Sparkling wine with natural peach (New)
- Frozen French Cosmo: Vodka, Grey Goose Le Citron Vodka, Grand Marnier, and cranberry juice (New)
UK Beer Cart
In the United Kingdom
Beverage:
- Strawberry Basil Cocktail: Beefeater Pink Strawberry Gin, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, Seagram’s Ginger Ale, with strawberry and basil syrups
Canada
Food Items:
- Cheddar Cheese and Bacon Soup served with a pretzel roll
- Filet Mignon with mushrooms, Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs mashed potatoes, and Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs butter (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)
Beverages:
- Collective Arts Brewing Audio/Visual Lager
- Château des Charmes Cabernet Sauvignon
Refreshment Port
Near Canada
Food Items:
- Braised Beef Poutine: French fries with braised beef, Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs cheese sauce, cheese curds, and gherkin relish
Beverages:
- Boulevard Beverage Company Quirk Ginger Grape Fizz Hard Seltzer (New)
- Florida Orange Groves Winery Sparkling Peach
- Boyd & Blair Pumpkin Spice Mule
- CORKCICLE Stemless Flute
Australia
Near Disney Traders
Food Items:
- Grilled Bushberry Spiced Shrimp Skewer with sweet-and-sour vegetables and coconut chili sauce (Gluten/Wheat Friendly) (New)
- Roasted Lamb Chop with mint pesto and crushed salt and vinegar potato chips (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)
- Lamington: Yellow cake with raspberry filling with chocolate and coconut
Beverages:
- Yalumba ‘The Y Series’ Viognier
- Bulletin Place Sauvignon Blanc (New)
- Fowles Wine Farm to Table Shiraz (New)
- Wine Flight
Swirled Showcase
Near Port of Entry
Food Items:
- Liquid Nitrogen Frozen Sweet Potato Mousse with candied pecans and maple-caramel sauce(Gluten/Wheat Friendly) (New)
- Soft-Serve
- Vanilla
- Cinnamon Apple
- Salted Caramel
Beverages:
- Floats: Coca-Cola, Barq’s Crème Soda, or Fanta Grape with choice of soft-serve (Non-alcoholic)
- Frozen Apple Pie: Apple pie filling, apple cinnamon gelato, cinnamon apple cider, topped with streusel (Non-alcoholic)
- 3 Daughters Toasted Coconut Porter
- Toasted Coconut Float: 3 Daughters Toasted Coconut Porter with salted caramel soft-serve
- Berry-vanilla Float: La Gioiosa Berry Fizz with vanilla soft-serve
Shimmering Sips hosted by CORKCICLE
Near Port of Entry
Food Items:
- Guava Cake with whipped cream and coconut (Plant-based)
Beverages:
- Tropical Mimosa: Sparkling wine, Minute Maid Passion Fruit, Orange, and Guava Juices
- Berry Mimosa: La Gioiosa Berry Fizz and white cranberry juice (New)
- Blood Orange Mimosa: Sparkling wine and blood orange juice
- Mimosa Flight
- Fruited Sour Beer and Sparkling Wine Cocktail: Brewery Ommegang Dream Patch Fruited Sour with Cherry, Blueberry and Raspberry, and sparkling wine (New)
- CORKCICLE Stemless Flute
Hawaii
Near Port of Entry
Food Items:
- Slow-roasted Pork Slider with sweet-and-sour DOLE Pineapple chutney and spicy mayonnaise
- Hawaiian Rice Bowl: Spam, eggs, eel sauce, spicy mayonnaise, and furikake (New)
- 🧀 Passion Fruit Cheesecake with toasted macadamia nuts
Beverages:
- Maui Brewing Co Orange Mango Guava Hazy IPA (New)
- Florida Orange Groves Winery Sparkling Pineapple Wine
- AULANI Sunrise: Vodka, DOLE Pineapple Juice, and grenadine
NEW! Bramblewood Bites Menu
Between World Showcase and Imagination! Pavilion
Food Items:
- Grilled Cider-brined Pork Tenderloin with fennel apple slaw and apple cider gastrique
- Grilled Bison with butternut squash purée, roasted mushrooms, and huckleberry gastrique
- Cast Iron-roasted Brussel Sprouts and Root Vegetables with dried cranberries, candied pecans, and maple bourbon glaze
Beverages:
- GoGi Pinot Noir
- Spiced Apple Old Fashioned inspired cocktail with Boyd & Blair Rum (New)
Milled & Mulled
Between World Showcase and Imagination! Pavilion
Food Items:
- Freshly-baked Carrot Cake with walnuts and cream cheese icing
- 🧀 Boursin Fig & Balsamic Cheesecake with fig jam and pomegranate (New)
- Pear and Almond Frangipane Pâte Brisée (New)
Beverages:
- Blake’s Hard Cider Co. Cider Mill Donut Hard Cider (New)
- Coppertail Brewing Fallen Fruit Blueberry Pie Hard Cider (New)
- Chocolate Shop Chocolate Red Wine (New)
Forest & Field
Between World Showcase and Imagination! Pavilion
Food Items:
- Autumn Chili with bison, lamb, pork belly, root vegetables, jalapeño cornbread, smoked cheddar, and Crème Fraîche (New)
- 🧀 Pumpkin Mascarpone Ravioli with sage-brown butter, pecorino cheese, and hazelnut praline
- Burrata with seasonal fall fruit, spiced pecans, apple purée, and fig vinaigrette (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)
Beverages:
- Lievland Bushvine Pinotage (New)
- Piper-Sonoma Brut (New)
- Brewery Ommegang All Hallows Treat Chocolate Peanut Butter Imperial Stout (New)
World Nature
Earth Eats
Near The Land
Food Items:
- Red Wine-braised Beef Short Rib with goat cheese polenta, puttanesca sauce, shaved pecorino, and petit herbs (New)
- Lemon Poppy Seed Cake with lemon icing (New)
Beverages:
- Blood Orange Agua Fresca (Non-alcoholic)
- Harken Wines Barrel Fermented Chardonnay (New)
Sunshine Seasons
In The Land
Beverage:
- Caramel Apple Milk Shake: Artisanal gelato, pâte brisée, whipped cream, candy apple cake, and caramel drizzle (Non-alcoholic)
Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company
Beverages:
The American Adventure
- Coconut Banana Cream Pie Latte: A comforting blend of espresso, milk, coconut syrup, and banana syrup garnished with whipped cream and toasted coconut flakes (Non-alcoholic) (New)
- Spirited version available with Baileys Original Irish Cream
Near Disney Traders
- PB&J Latte: A delicious blend of espresso, milk, peanut butter syrup, and raspberry syrup, garnished with whipped cream (Non-alcoholic) (New)
- Spirited version available with Baileys Original Irish Cream
Near Canada
- Hazelnut Mocha Latte: A nutty blend of espresso, milk, hazelnut syrup, and dark chocolate sauce garnished with whipped cream and dark chocolate drizzle (Non-alcoholic) (New)
- Spirited version available with Baileys Original Irish Cream
Near Mission: SPACE
- Coconut Mocha Latte: A decadent blend of espresso, milk, coconut syrup, and dark chocolate sauce, garnished with whipped cream, toasted coconut flakes, and dark chocolate drizzle (Non-alcoholic) (New)
- Spirited version available with Baileys Original Irish Cream
And as a bonus, here’s a sneak peek at some of this year’s festival merchandise, including an all-new Figment Loungefly backpack!
