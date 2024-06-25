Photos: Morocco Pavilion At EPCOT Takes Down Walls

Walls are down at the Morocco pavilion at EPCOT.
After a lengthy refurbishment process, the pavilion returns to its open and welcoming atmosphere for guests to enjoy the wonders of Northern Africa.
We’re still interested to see further updates to the pavilion, which recently lost Restaurant Marrakesh and the stores within the pavilion.
