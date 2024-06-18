Walt Disney World Shares 4th Of July Fun Coming to Theme Parks and Hotels

The Fourth of July is upon us, and as such, Walt Disney World has shared the many different ways that guests can mark the occasion at the parks this year.

The Fourth of July is just around the corner, and Walt Disney World has shared a number of fun ways to celebrate Independence Day at the parks and resorts. Including traditional fireworks, vocal groups, and new experiences. “Disney’s Celebrate America! A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky” will light up the nighttime sky over Magic Kingdom

A simultaneous fireworks display over nearby Seven Seas Lagoon creates an unforgettable experience for guests in the park and nearby Magic Kingdom Resort Area hotels. This special fireworks show will take place July 3 and July 4 at 9:20 p.m.

Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors is a special exhibit from the George W. Bush Institute that debuted June 9 at EPCOT

Reflecting President Bush's personal commitment to military veterans and ongoing work of the Bush Institute's Veteran and Military Families Program, this extraordinary art exhibit brings together more than 60 vibrant oil paintings by President Bush of service members and veterans who have served in military uniform with honor since 9/11 and whom the President has come to know personally since leaving office.

At Magic Kingdom, you can dance the night away with DJs mixing tunes at a dance party in front of Cinderella Castle and throughout the park during extended park hours: July 3, 8 a.m.-midnight; July 4, 8 a.m.-1 a.m.

Sensational patriotic fireworks display, " The Heartbeat of Freedom, " will follow the new nighttime EPCOT fireworks show Luminous "The Symphony of Us." Performances will take place July 3 and 4 at 9 p.m.

While visiting EPCOT you'll be treated to the sounds of Americana from the legendary a cappella vocal group Voices of Liberty. The renowned singers perform patriotic numbers throughout the day in the rotunda of The American Adventure

Some of your favorite Disney pals – dressed for the occasion in their “Spirit of ’76″ attire – will meet guests throughout the day at The American Adventure in EPCOT.

In celebration of the holiday, the iconic Spaceship Earth at EPCOT will be illuminated in bright red, white and blue colors at night. You can bask in a patriotic glow that will reflect across World Celebration, which is part of the park's recently completed multi-year transformation.

For a limited time, Walt Disney World guests can dazzle their taste buds with all-new indulgences debuting this year across the resort and the return of fan-favorites such as the Barbeque Pulled Chicken Sandwich available at Regal Eagle Smokehouse in EPCOT. More details to be announced in the near future.

Celebrate the holiday in style with a special collection of merchandise featuring red, white and blue colors and patriotic Mickey Mouse. The Disney Americana Collection includes a Loungefly Mini Backpack and Ear Headband along with a variety of tees.

You can discover these treasures for a limited time at World of Disney at Disney Springs and other select locations throughout Walt Disney World Resort.

Select Disney Resort hotels get into the red, white and blue spirit with classic summertime fun, from surprise character appearances, campfires, sing-alongs and marshmallow roasts to Movies Under the Stars and children’s activities. Or just enjoy an afternoon poolside or a leisurely boating excursion on sparkling lakes and waterways.

Guests staying in Disney Resort hotels on the shores of Seven Seas Lagoon and Bay Lake can cap off their day viewing the nightly Electrical Water Pageant.

This cavalcade of sea creatures in lights includes a patriotic grand finale featuring the American flag and stars all in sparkling lights. More information about special activities is available in each resort’s daily schedule.

Commemorate the Spirit of America Every Day! Inspired by Walt Disney’s childhood hometown of Marceline, Missouri, Main Street, U.S.A., is a step back in time to a quintessential American town at the turn of the 20th century. The colorful Victorian setting is where guests can enjoy the famous Dapper Dans barbershop quartet, horse-drawn carriages and the high-flying revelry of the Main Street Philharmonic Since the Magic Kingdom opened in 1971, the daily Flag Retreat Set in the Revolutionary War era, Liberty Square pays tribute to daily life in the original thirteen colonies. Guests can get up close to an authentic replica of the Liberty Bell and meet all 45 different Presidents of the United States in a stirring show tracing the nation’s history inside the Hall of Presidents The American Adventure located in World Showcase at EPCOT features a dramatic production including 35 Audio-Animatronic figures that retell pivotal moments and events throughout the country’s history. From the landing of the Mayflower to Valley Forge, the Civil War to the Great Depression, Benjamin Franklin and Mark Twain guide guests on this trip through time.

Note that to experience any in-park offerings, guests must have valid theme park admission and may need a theme park reservation depending on type of admission and date of visit. The ability to visit a theme park is subject to the park’s capacity limitations.