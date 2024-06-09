Auli’i Cravalho Visits EPCOT and Journey of Water

Auli’i Cravalho got to experience her own Journey of Water at EPCOT.

What’s Happening:

Disney has released photos of Cravalho, the voice of Moana, experiencing the Journey of Water Inspired by Moana at EPCOT.

The new attraction has been open since late last year, but has become an instant interactive favorite among guests.

Auli’i got to witness the wonder of water herself before returning to Motunui with Moana 2 in theaters this November.

