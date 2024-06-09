Auli’i Cravalho Visits EPCOT and Journey of Water

Auli’i Cravalho got to experience her own Journey of Water at EPCOT.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has released photos of Cravalho, the voice of Moana, experiencing the Journey of Water Inspired by Moana at EPCOT.
- The new attraction has been open since late last year, but has become an instant interactive favorite among guests.
- Auli’i got to witness the wonder of water herself before returning to Motunui with Moana 2 in theaters this November.
