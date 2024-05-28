New Poster Revealed For “Moana 2,” Trailer Drop Promised For Tomorrow

Walt Disney Animation Studios has shared a poster for their upcoming sequel, Moana 2, promising a trailer to be released tomorrow (5/29).

Walt Disney Animation Studios has shared the first poster for their upcoming film, Moana 2, set to arrive in theaters this fall.

With the poster reveal, a trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel to 2016's Moana is also promised to be dropped tomorrow, May 29th.

Walt Disney Animation Studios' all-new epic animated musical, Moana 2, is set three years after her first voyage,and sees Moana on an expansive journey in search of people beyond the shores of Motunui.

Joined by Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced.

Joined by Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

The sequel will be directed by Dave Derrick, with music from the duo of Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, as well as Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina, returning from the original animated feature.

Auli’i Cravalho will be reprising her role as Moana, with Dwayne Johnson set to return as Maui, but Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote music for the original film, including “How Far I’ll Go” and “You’re Welcome,” will not be returning for this film.

According to Nielsen, Moana reigns supreme among movie titles available on streaming platforms. Saying that “ Moana, released on Disney+ in late 2019, continues to engage audiences, topping all other movies in 2023 with an all-time high of 11.6 billion viewing minutes after landing in the top four spots over the past four years. Since Nielsen began measuring streaming, audiences have watched nearly 80 billion minutes of Moana, which translates to watching the full movie 775 million times.”

Moana 2 is due in theaters on November 27th, 2024.