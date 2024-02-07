Live Blog: The Walt Disney Company Q1 2024 — News, Analysis, and Tidbits

This afternoon, The Walt Disney Company will be discussing its first quarter earnings with investors. Today’s results are some of the most critical in the company’s recent history as it looks to fend off two activist investors in Trian Group and Blackwells. On top of that, with Disney just announcing a sports streaming pact with rivals Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery, there are sure to be many questions about that endeavor.

Stay tuned as we bring you any news and tidbits from the call along with some of our commentary.