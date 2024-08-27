Dates Announced for Disney After Hours Returning to Walt Disney World in 2025

Disney Parks Blog has revealed the dates for Disney After Hours at the Walt Disney World Resort for 2025.

What's Happening:

  • Disney After Hours is returning next year to the Walt Disney World Resort.
  • This is a separately ticketed event that allows guests time in Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT after the park closes, allowing visitors to experience more without the extra wait times.
  • Many of the top attractions at each park will remain open for these events — including TRON Lightcycle / Run and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which will be available during Magic Kingdom After Hours events with a standby queue.
  • There are also complimentary snacks, including ice cream, popcorn, and select drinks throughout the night.
  • The events will return at Magic Kingdom starting January 6th, Disney's Hollywood Studios on January 22nd, and at EPCOT on February 27th.
  • Tickets will go on sale for guests staying at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels, and Shades of Green on September 4th.
  • General tickets will go on sale starting September 10th.

Disney's Hollywood Studios

Dates:

  • January 22 and 29
  • February 12 and 19
  • March 5 and 26*
  • April 1* and 30
  • May 14 and 28
  • June 4,11 and 25
  • July 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30
  • August 6, 20 and 27
  • September 3

Event Times:

  • Guests can enter the park starting at 7 p.m.
  • Event 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
  • *Except for the March 26th and April 1st events, which will run from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Open Attractions Include:

Ticket Price:

  •  $155 to $185 (plus tax)

Magic Kingdom

Dates:

  • January 6, 13, 20 and 27
  • February 3, 10, 17 and 24
  • March 3, 17, 24 and 31
  • April 7 and 28
  • May 5, 12 and 19

Event Times:

  • Guests can enter the park starting at 7 p.m.
  • Event 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Open Attractions Include:

Ticket Price:

  • $175 to $185 (plus tax)

EPCOT

Dates:

  • February 27
  • May 8 and 29
  • June 19 and 26
  • July 10, 24 and 31
  • August 7, 14, 21 and 28
  • September 11 and 25

Event Times:

  • Guests can enter the park starting at 7 p.m.
  • Event 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Open Attractions Include:

Ticket Price:

  •  $155 to $175 (plus tax)

Discounts

  • If you are an Annual Passholder or Disney Vacation Club Member, you can take part in a specially priced ticket for EPCOT and Hollywood Studios.

