Photos: Newly Introduced Guide Showcases Fun for Families with Kids at EPCOT

The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival has made its return for 2024, and debuting alongside the event is a new guide to EPCOT specifically for families with kids.

What’s Happening:

Presented by Babybel, the new EPCOT Fun for Families with Kids guide showcases family-friendly experiences at EPCOT, both permanent and for Food & Wine.

The inner fold advertises such experiences as Kidcot Fun Stops, the DuckTales

On the other side, a stylized map of EPCOT shows off some of the more kid-friendly attractions in the park – from Frozen Ever After Remy's Ratatouille Adventure Living with the Land

The debut of this new guide coincides with the first day of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, which runs daily through November 23rd.

