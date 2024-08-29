Photos: Newly Introduced Guide Showcases Fun for Families with Kids at EPCOT

by |
Tags: , , ,

The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival has made its return for 2024, and debuting alongside the event is a new guide to EPCOT specifically for families with kids.

What’s Happening:

  • Presented by Babybel, the new EPCOT Fun for Families with Kids guide showcases family-friendly experiences at EPCOT, both permanent and for Food & Wine.
  • The inner fold advertises such experiences as Kidcot Fun Stops, the DuckTales World Showcase Adventure, Remy’s Ratatouille Hide & Squeak Scavenger Hunt, and various character greetings.

  • The debut of this new guide coincides with the first day of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, which runs daily through November 23rd.
  • Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for continuing coverage from Food & Wine, and be sure to check out our Live Blog for updates directly from the park.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning