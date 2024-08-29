Photos: Newly Introduced Guide Showcases Fun for Families with Kids at EPCOT

The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival has made its return for 2024, and debuting alongside the event is a new guide to EPCOT specifically for families with kids.
What’s Happening:
- Presented by Babybel, the new EPCOT Fun for Families with Kids guide showcases family-friendly experiences at EPCOT, both permanent and for Food & Wine.
- The inner fold advertises such experiences as Kidcot Fun Stops, the DuckTales World Showcase Adventure, Remy’s Ratatouille Hide & Squeak Scavenger Hunt, and various character greetings.
- On the other side, a stylized map of EPCOT shows off some of the more kid-friendly attractions in the park – from Frozen Ever After and Gran Fiesta Tour, to Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Living with the Land.
- The debut of this new guide coincides with the first day of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, which runs daily through November 23rd.
- Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for continuing coverage from Food & Wine, and be sure to check out our Live Blog for updates directly from the park.
