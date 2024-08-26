Photos: Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is Coming Together

The iconic Disney resort’s new Disney Vacation Club tower is nearing completion. Additionally, work is occurring in the lobby.

Island Tower Update:

Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s new DVC property, will open on December 17th of this year.

Featuring a modern take on classic art and architecture from the Polynesian Islands, guests will get to make this stunning new resort their home away from home. Focusing on the natural elements, the new guest rooms feature a calming and earthy color palette along with custom Moana art in every room.

art in every room. Laughing Place had a chance to check out work on the new tower. While still heavily under construction, the final aesthetic of the property is starting to come together. In certain areas trees have been planted. Balcony railings have also continued to be installed throughout the property. With only about three and half months until opening, we can expect final touches on the newest DVC tower to come to life.

Additionally, the lobby office to the right of the hotel's main entrance is currently blocked off.

