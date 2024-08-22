DVC Cast Member Receives the Disney Heroes Award After Life-Saving Act

A Walt Disney World cast member recently received the Disney Heroes Award after coming to the aid of a young guest in need.

About the Disney Heroes Award:

Cast member Nichole Shaw, who works as a Sales Experience Manager for Disney Vacation Club, has been bestowed the Disney Heroes Award.

This award recognizes cast members who perform life-saving acts both on or off the clock.

The honor includes a pin that can be attached to the cast member’s name tag (as seen below)

Recipients of the Disney Heroes Award are nominated by their peers.

Since its inception in 2008, just over 100 cast members have received this award across the Walt Disney Company — with past honorees working at Disney locations in the United States, Tokyo, Germany, and elsewhere.

Nichole’s Story:

While performing her regular rounds at Disney’s Art of Animation recently, Shaw helped save a young guest from choking.

What’s more, as revealed in a video released by Disney, Shaw initially didn’t tell her coworkers about the encounter.

Hear what Shaw had to say about her role at Disney and this honor below:

What they’re saying: