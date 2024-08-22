DVC Cast Member Receives the Disney Heroes Award After Life-Saving Act

A Walt Disney World cast member recently received the Disney Heroes Award after coming to the aid of a young guest in need.
About the Disney Heroes Award:
- Cast member Nichole Shaw, who works as a Sales Experience Manager for Disney Vacation Club, has been bestowed the Disney Heroes Award.
- This award recognizes cast members who perform life-saving acts both on or off the clock.
- The honor includes a pin that can be attached to the cast member’s name tag (as seen below)
- Recipients of the Disney Heroes Award are nominated by their peers.
- Since its inception in 2008, just over 100 cast members have received this award across the Walt Disney Company — with past honorees working at Disney locations in the United States, Tokyo, Germany, and elsewhere.
Nichole’s Story:
- While performing her regular rounds at Disney’s Art of Animation recently, Shaw helped save a young guest from choking.
- What’s more, as revealed in a video released by Disney, Shaw initially didn’t tell her coworkers about the encounter.
- Hear what Shaw had to say about her role at Disney and this honor below:
What they’re saying:
- Nichole Shaw: “Having this award every single day to look down on is a reminder that I’m capable of anything, even the scary things.”