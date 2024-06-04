Take A First Look At The Rooms of DVC’s New Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

This week marks the start of bookings at the newest Disney Vacation Club tower at Walt Disney World, and as such, they are sharing a first look inside the guest rooms.

What’s Happening:

Projected to open on December 17, 2024, the new 10-story Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort at Walt Disney World will feature a variety of room types, each brimming with original artwork inspired by the Polynesian Islands, wayfinding and the natural elements – earth, water, wind and sky. Each guest room will also feature stunning custom pieces inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Moana.

As is the case with all Disney Vacation Club properties, each accommodation will tout just-like-home amenities to make your stay extra comfortable.

With inspiration from the stars and the sky that the wayfinders used for celestial navigation, the bright and airy duo studios will offer the perfect retreat for two.

Celebrating the lush flora and fauna of the islands, the deluxe studios will sleep up to four and include a first-of-its-kind feature for Disney Vacation Club deluxe studios – a dishwasher! The deluxe studios in the Island Tower will have a new layout, including a cozy seating area across from the kitchenette.

You and your family and friends will be able to spread out in a one- or two-bedroom villa, sleeping up to five and nine, respectively. Through unique artwork, each villa will showcase a voyager’s journey both on land and under the sea. Embracing the beauty of water or earth, these spaces will feature a kitchen with full-size appliances, a dining area, a washer and dryer, and an outdoor patio area.

Disney Vacation Club will introduce a brand-new type of accommodation in Island Tower: two-bedroom penthouse villas. Themed after the calming balance between water and the islands, the stunning villas will sleep up to eight and boast a spacious living room, and spectacular views of the Seven Seas Lagoon and Magic Kingdom

Several features within guest rooms contribute to the Island Tower’s sustainable design, in line with Disney’s 2030 environmental goals. For example, in addition to the convenience that comes with the first-ever dishwashers in the tower’s studios, they also contribute to the goal of minimizing waste by reducing the need for plastic utensils and single-use dishware. You might also be surprised to know the beautiful, plush rugs and carpets inside guest rooms are made from mostly recycled plastic bottles woven into fine yarn that feels like silk.

Beginning today (June 4th), Disney Vacation Club members can make rental reservations by contacting Member Services at (800) 800-9800. Members will be able to make points-based reservations at a later date. Starting tomorrow (June 5th), Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can start booking rental reservations by contacting (407) 934-7639. General reservations open on June 6th.

