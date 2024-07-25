Photos: Take A Look Around The New Golden Vine House DVC Welcome Home Center at Disney California Adventure

Disney Vacation Club members, and even guests just looking for more information can stop by the new DVC Welcome Home Center at Disney California Adventure. Dubbed the “Golden Vine House,” this new offering takes over the original Golden Vine Winery experience at the park, which was also the Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar before most recently being used as part of Disney Imagination Campus.

Take a quick look at the interior of the new #DisneyVacationClub Welcome Home Center at #DisneyCaliforniaAdventure, located at the @Disneyland Resort: pic.twitter.com/NDz4gFErJk — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) July 25, 2024

Originally announced late last year, the former home of the Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar is transforming into a Disney Vacation Club Welcome Home Center. An announcement that came around the same time as the closure of Beast’s Library in the Disney Animation building in Hollywoodland. The two are more connected than one might immediately think, as the Cellar was home to experiences as part of Disney Imagination Campus, which have been relocated to the former Beast’s Library to free up this location for this new Disney Vacation Club offering.

While inside, guests can get their hands on some light goodies, and take a look at models of various Disney Vacation Club resorts, like Aulani in Ko’Olina, Hawaii and the new Villas at Disneyland Hotel. They can also check out a model of one of the newest ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Wish.

Special video activations installed also entice guests to learn more about the Disney Vacation Club, which is perfect since there are offices also in the building where guests can meet with a Disney Vacation Club guide.

This is also the site where Magic Key holders can get their hands on their very special Inside Out 2 print, which you can see below.

For more information about Disneyland Resort, and various Disney Destinations throughout the globe, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney Travel needs.