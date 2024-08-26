Photos: Work Begins on Multi-Month Refurbishment of Jungle Cruise at Magic Kingdom

The 10-minute long classic attraction officially started a multi-month long refurbishment, and work has already kicked off.

Refurbishment Update:

Beginning today, Jungle Cruise Magic Kingdom

No reopening date has been given for the attraction, but Walt Disney World

However, the attraction is not currently listed as an offering for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

Laughing Place had a chance to check out what work had begun on the attraction. Currently, walls have gone up at the attraction's exit with boats being gathered together at the loading platform.

Check out the photos below:

Read More Magic Kingdom: