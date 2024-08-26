Photos: Work Begins on Multi-Month Refurbishment of Jungle Cruise at Magic Kingdom

The 10-minute long classic attraction officially started a multi-month long refurbishment, and work has already kicked off.
Refurbishment Update:
- Beginning today, Jungle Cruise at Magic Kingdom will undergo a lengthy refurbishment.
- No reopening date has been given for the attraction, but Walt Disney World states the park staple will reopen prior to the winter holiday season.
- However, the attraction is not currently listed as an offering for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, so it is possible that the attraction won’t be available for a portion of event dates.
- Laughing Place had a chance to check out what work had begun on the attraction. Currently, walls have gone up at the attraction's exit with boats being gathered together at the loading platform.
- Check out the photos below:
Read More Magic Kingdom: