Photos: Work Begins on Multi-Month Refurbishment of Jungle Cruise at Magic Kingdom

The 10-minute long classic attraction officially started a multi-month long refurbishment, and work has already kicked off.

Refurbishment Update:

  • Beginning today, Jungle Cruise at Magic Kingdom will undergo a lengthy refurbishment.
  • No reopening date has been given for the attraction, but Walt Disney World states the park staple will reopen prior to the winter holiday season.
  • However, the attraction is not currently listed as an offering for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, so it is possible that the attraction won’t be available for a portion of event dates.
  • Laughing Place had a chance to check out what work had begun on the attraction. Currently, walls have gone up at the attraction's exit with boats being gathered together at the loading platform.
  • Check out the photos below:

