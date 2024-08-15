Photos: Looking At Magic Kingdom’s Rivers of America Ahead Of Unprecedented Transformation

Announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Cars and Disney Villains are set to take over the Magic Kingdom in unprecedented new ways. Immediately after the excitement of the event calmed down, Walt Disney World announced that to make way for the new attractions, the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island will be closing. Let’s take a look around this area today.

The historic expansion of Magic Kingdom officially begins as permits are filed this week to start moving ground. Starting with Frontierland, where the American West has always been about keeping your eyes on the horizon. It’s about believing in yourself and carving your own path to your dreams, whether you’re a bear from the country, a princess from the bayou, or a racecar from the big city.

Bringing the Western charm of iconic national parks to a brand-new story inspired by Pixar Animation Studios’ Cars, as Lightning McQueen, Tow Mater and all their friends will soon find themselves at Magic Kingdom in a reimagined section of Frontierland.

To make way for this completely new frontier, the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island will be transformed into vast and rugged terrains for a rally race with some of the world’s most iconic racers.

Once completed, this reimagined area of Frontierland will be home to two new Cars-themed attractions taking guests into the wilderness beyond Radiator Springs. Guests can join some of their favorite characters, like Tow Mater and Lightning McQueen, for a thrilling rally race across the landscape – climbing mountain trails, dodging geysers and splashing through mudholes. The youngest racers will also love a second Cars-themed attraction that will be fun for the whole family. Ahead of work revving into high gear next year, guests will have plenty of time to experience the charm and nostalgia of Frontierland as it is today.

Walt Disney World has yet to announce any specific permanent closing date for the current Frontierland attractions that have been marked for removal. If you’d like to visit Walt Disney World soon to see the Rivers of America or ride the Liberty Square Riverboat one last time, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney Travel needs.