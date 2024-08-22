Photos: New Themed Pavement Comes to Adventureland at the Magic Kingdom

Adventureland as the Magic Kingdom is beginning to receive some new pavement, with a highly themed section installed near the entrance to the land.

What’s Happening:

  • A new section of pavement has been installed at the main entrance to Adventureland in the Magic Kingdom.
  • This newly paved area is located in front of the hidden entrance to Club 33 and just before Sunshine Tree Terrace.
  • Highly detailed and themed, the new section of pavement features similar green sections to that found in Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, as well as some animal footprints.
  • While only a small section has been repaved so far, it’s likely to expand elsewhere throughout Adventureland in the coming weeks and months.

  • For now, the new and old sections are somewhat haphazardly connected.

