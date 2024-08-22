Photos: New Themed Pavement Comes to Adventureland at the Magic Kingdom

Adventureland as the Magic Kingdom is beginning to receive some new pavement, with a highly themed section installed near the entrance to the land.
What’s Happening:
- A new section of pavement has been installed at the main entrance to Adventureland in the Magic Kingdom.
- This newly paved area is located in front of the hidden entrance to Club 33 and just before Sunshine Tree Terrace.
- Highly detailed and themed, the new section of pavement features similar green sections to that found in Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, as well as some animal footprints.
- While only a small section has been repaved so far, it’s likely to expand elsewhere throughout Adventureland in the coming weeks and months.
- For now, the new and old sections are somewhat haphazardly connected.
More Walt Disney World News:
- DVC Cast Member Receives the Disney Heroes Award After Life-Saving Act
- New Restaurant, Water Features, and Terraces Arriving with New Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- “¡Celebración Encanto!” Extended and Mariachi Cobre Returning to EPCOT
- Photos: The Awning Comes Down at EPCOT’s Test Track
- Photos: Cosmic Rewind Merchandise Features Guardians of the Galaxy in “Other World Showcase”
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com