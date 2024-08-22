Photos: New Themed Pavement Comes to Adventureland at the Magic Kingdom

Adventureland as the Magic Kingdom is beginning to receive some new pavement, with a highly themed section installed near the entrance to the land.

What’s Happening:

A new section of pavement has been installed at the main entrance to Adventureland in the Magic Kingdom.

This newly paved area is located in front of the hidden entrance to Club 33 and just before Sunshine Tree Terrace.

Highly detailed and themed, the new section of pavement features similar green sections to that found in Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

While only a small section has been repaved so far, it’s likely to expand elsewhere throughout Adventureland in the coming weeks and months.

For now, the new and old sections are somewhat haphazardly connected.

