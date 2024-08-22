New Restaurant, Water Features, and Terraces Arriving With New Island Tower At Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

The new Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows is taking shape, and we are learning more about a new dining location and other amenities coming to the resort addition.

As we get closer to the debut of the new addition to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, the Island Tower, we are getting more details about the special new amenities that guests staying here can enjoy.

Guests will be able to enjoy new and delicious flavors of Polynesia at the Wailulu Bar & Grill. “Wailulu” gets its name from the Hawaiian words “wai,” which means water, and “lulu” which means calm, which is very fitting as this unique restaurant will boast breathtaking views of the Seven Seas Lagoon.

Wailulu Bar & Grill will feature spacious indoor and outdoor seating areas and a spectacular bar space with views of Cinderella's Castle at Magic Kingdom

The dining room will be adorned with dazzling Polynesian-inspired artwork, created exclusively for the space, including floating tropical fish sculptures crafted from recycled materials and reclaimed fishing nets. The fish will be “swimming” throughout the space, leading to a grand textile piece featured in the bar area, representing a colorful coral reef.

The center of the dining room will showcase an abstract Polynesian Stick Chart, an ancient navigation tool used to traverse the seas. A vibrant centerpiece composed of beautiful shades of blue, teal and green faux stained-glass will create an ambiance to dive in and explore the new menu.

Little ones can embrace their inner wayfinder at Moana’s Voyage , a whimsical new splash area that will feature life-size sculptures of Moana and her iconic canoe from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film.

The tower will also be home to Cove Pool, a brand-new zero entry pool offering even more opportunities to relax. Both Disney Vacation Club members and guests staying at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort will be able to experience these new aquatic features.

Members and guests staying at the Island Tower addition will enjoy exclusive access to four tropical terrace gardens.

Each terrace garden will feature vibrant artwork, lush foliage and uniquely themed seating areas. The distinctively designed hideaways will offer families a serene locale to gather and take in the views during their stay.

Speaking of views, these oases will offer picturesque views of Disney’s Oak Trail and Magnolia Golf Courses or Seven Seas Lagoon, making it a spectacular place for viewing Magic Kingdom fireworks.

Disney Vacation Club members can now make hotel reservations by contacting Member Services at (800) 800-9800. Members will be able to make points-based reservations at a later date.

All guests can make reservations for the Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows either online or by contacting (407) 934-7639. You can also reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel

The Island Tower addition at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows and is under construction, projected to open December 17, 2024.