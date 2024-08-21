“¡Celebración Encanto!” Extended and Mariachi Cobre Returning to EPCOT

Walt Disney World will celebrate Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month beginning September 15th with the return and extension of two entertainment offerings at EPCOT.

From September 15th to October 15th, Walt Disney World will celebrate Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month with a number of entertainment offerings, delicious food & beverage options and more.

“¡Celebración Encanto

This new limited-time show, “¡Celebración Encanto!” will run several times throughout the day and will not only invite guests to sing along with some of their favorite songs, but they’ll also spot Mirabel and Bruno on the newly opened CommuniCore Plaza stage.

Elsewhere in the park, the beautiful sounds of the Mariachi Cobre

Mariachi Cobre will be performing on select days and times for a limited time experience.

A “familiar amigo” might even stop by to partake in the performance.

Other ways guests can celebrate Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month include the chance to learn to draw Dante from Coco and meet Hispanic Pixar animator Ana Ramirez at The Animation Experience at Conservation Station.

Disney's Animal Kingdom Encanto-themed cupcake at Pizzafari and Restaurantosaurus.

Three iconic Latin artists and a fun Latin local Orlando band will grace the America Gardens Theatre stage during the Eat to the Beat Concert Series: Luis Figueroa – Sept. 27 Mau Y Ricky – Sept. 28-29 Jesse & Joy – Sept. 30 Latin Ambition – Oct. 1-3

