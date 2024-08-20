Photos: Cosmic Rewind Merchandise Features Guardians of the Galaxy In “Other World Showcase”

Fans of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT in Walt Disney World are able to get their earthly hands on some out of this world (showcase) merchandise at the Treasures of Xandar shop just outside of the popular attraction. The new merchandise is retro in look, and keeps in line with the signature humor and vibe from the popular EPCOT attraction.

Fans of the attraction know that guests at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Begin their adventure at EPCOT in the Wonders of Xandar pavilion, stopping by and touring the Galaxarium—a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies. You’ll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology.

Just as they are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and guests are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. There, they’ll join Rocket, Groot, Gamora, and Star Lord on an urgent mission where you’ll rewind, rotate, and head towards the action through an exciting space pursuit that has you landing back into the middle of EPCOT as the finale of the adventure, filled with meta-humor.

Keeping with the brand of humor, and harkening back to when the attraction/pavilion first opened, merchandise is now available showcasing the attraction as a pavilion in “Other World Showcase,” complete with real World Showcase font.

Those who wish to experience the attraction and get their hands on this merchandise can head to EPCOT’s World Discovery, where the high-speed thrill attraction and related gift shop can be found.

