Photos: Creations Shop Debuts Merchandise for 2024’s EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival

The annual fall food festival has officially kicked off! From now until November 23rd, guests at EPCOT can indulge in the delicacies from 6 different continents.

Food-tastic Merchandise:

Disney’s annual EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival began today.

In addition to the delicious food and beverage offerings throughout the event, Disney has released a wide array of commemorative merchandise for the event.

Laughing Place had a chance to check out all of the stylish new items available now at the Creations Shop located in World Celebration.

One of this year’s most exciting Food and Wine merch lines features Imagination Pavillion’s perfect purple dragon, Figment. Including colorful 60s inspired designs, the bold set of merchandise includes a T-shirt, a button up, Minnie ears, drinkware, and a reusable shopping bag.

Next up, we have a line featuring the festival's 2024 logo, which includes a plethora of clothing items and homegoods highlighting the joy of food and EPCOT.

Other merchandise items highlight Chef Mickey and Minnie.

Moving onto another iconic rodent, Chef Remy from Pixar’s Ratatouille and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

In my opinion, the coolest pieces of festival merchandise are the new Muppet Labs themed shirt and glass. New in 2023, the Muppet Labs Brew-Wing took over the Odyssey Pavilion, bringing with it one of the most controversial menu items of the event; the Pickle Milkshake. The design of these items feels very reminiscent of the late Muppet Mobile Labs show. The collection also contains a youth T-shirt.

A few pieces of Passholder exclusive merchandise have also been released alongside the event's commencement. Including pins, a hat, a set of glasses, and a shirt, Walt Disney World

Speaking of Pins, we can’t forget about all of the amazing enamel collectibles available for this year’s Food and Wine Festival. Including designs inspired by all of the collections above and a mystery pack, fans have some really great options to add to their collections.

In another exciting offering, Remy’s Ratatouille Hide and Squeak Scavenger Hunt is back! Participation costs $9.99, which provides guests access to a sticker map to find Remy around EPCOT. After completing the map, participants can trade it in for one of four collectible bowls.

That just about wraps up a first look at all the new merchandise. I know there’s a few things in there I can’t wait to pick up. EPCOT’s International Food and Wine Festival is one of the best times of year to visit the iconic theme park. If you are headed to EPCOT before November 23rd, make sure you pick up something to remember your visit. Also, don’t miss the Pao de Queijo from the Brazil booth!

Read More EPCOT: