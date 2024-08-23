Photos: CommuniCore Hall Prepares for EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival

CommuniCore Hall is preparing for the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival.

When CommuniCore Hall was first announced, it was touted as the new Festival Center for EPCOT’s constant schedule of celebrations throughout the year.

The concept art initially presented a rotating museum of sorts, but what opened was more of a space-to-take-a-break.

The space is currently looking to include Food and Wine exhibits and/or demonstrations.

We’ll be sure to check out the new space once it opens as a part of EPCOT’s International Food & Wine Festival.

