CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza Delayed to 2024 at EPCOT

CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza, which were originally supposed to open at the end of 2023 at EPCOT, have been delayed until 2024.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World previously announced back in March that CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza would open ‘this fall.”
- The surrounding World Celebration Gardens opened today, December 5th, with construction walls still around CommuniCore Hall and Plaza as work continues.
- A new press release from Disney has confirmed that both locations will now open in 2024, with no specific month or season noted.
- When CommuniCore Hall and Plaza finally open, they will be the center of festival programming throughout the park.
- CommuniCore Hall will be home to a new character greeting location called Mickey & Friends, where guests can meet Mickey Mouse and some of his best pals.
- Playing with light, shapes and reflections, the architecture of this building was designed by Walt Disney Imagineering to celebrate the legacy of EPCOT and the original CommuniCore buildings.
More EPCOT News:
- Dreamers Point and the World Celebration Gardens bring EPCOT to life at night with some beautiful new lighting effects.
- Alongside the opening of World Celebration and Dreamers Point, a beautiful new music loop has debuted at EPCOT.
- Plenty of Luminous The Symphony of Us merchandise is now available at EPCOT. Take a look at the collection.
